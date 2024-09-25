Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Apple adds a timeless twist to Apple Music Classical with new album booklets

Apple Music Classical app open on multiple iPhones positioned next to each other.
If you are an Apple fan and love classical music, you have likely heard of the Apple Music Classical app. It is a version of Apple Music focused exclusively on classical tunes, featuring hundreds of playlists for users to explore.

You can search by composer, piece, conductor, or even catalog number. Plus, the app boasts full metadata and thousands of editorial notes, including composer bios and insights into key works. Now, thanks to its latest update, even more details are at your fingertips.

Album booklets and a new Recently Added section


Apple has rolled out an update for its Apple Music Classical app, bumping it up to version 2.0. This latest version introduces album booklets and a brand-new “Recently Added” section.

The update brings album booklets for thousands of albums, displaying digital versions of the booklets that typically come with CD and vinyl releases. These booklets often feature exclusive photos, insights into the compositions, artist notes, lyrics, and much more.

To highlight the new feature, Apple has introduced a “Dive into Album Booklets” section on the app’s Home tab. When a booklet is available, you’ll spot a new icon next to the “Add to Library” button.

On top of that, the app now features a “Recently Added” section in the Library tab. I think this is indeed a handy upgrade since it previously didn’t offer a way to sort songs by when they were added to your library.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple

Users can grab the Apple Music Classical app from the App Store. Launched in Spring 2023, this app is included with the Apple Music subscription, which runs $10.99 per month in the US.

Even if updates aren’t super frequent, Apple still rolls out handy improvements to keep the app current, even if the music takes you back in time. Recently, for instance, Apple Music Classical started curating a weekly top 100 chart based on listening data from over 165 countries.
