With iOS 18, Apple Music gets a personalized New tab for music discovery

Apple Music gets more personal









Previously, users saw the same curated content under the Browse tab in Apple Music, but Apple has raised the bar by making it more personalized. So, now, the New tab showcases the most relevant results tailored to your streaming habits, thanks to the work of Apple Music's editorial team.



Apple Music is among the top music streaming platforms globally, competing with giants like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music. I think it is smart of Apple to ensure it rolls out new and useful features for its users, especially those that offer a more personalized experience based on individual music tastes.



Now, we will have to wait and see how well the New tab actually performs and whether it delivers accurate recommendations after some time of use, right?