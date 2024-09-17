With iOS 18, Apple Music gets a personalized New tab for music discovery

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Apple has just launched iOS 18, and if you have already updated your iPhone, you've likely spotted a ton of changes and updates. For starters, the latest OS update finally introduces RCS to iPhones. iOS 18 also adds several new features to Apple Maps, allowing you, for example, to create and save custom hiking and walking routes. And Apple Music is getting some fresh tweaks as well.

Apple Music gets more personal


Once you have updated to the latest OS, you will notice that the Browse tab in Apple Music has been renamed to New. But the name change is not all – the tab now features a personalized collection of music customized to your listening preferences.

In a post on Threads, David Emery from Apple Music explains how the New tab works, revealing that all items featured are handpicked by Apple Music's editorial teams from around the globe. The New tab simply personalizes the selection for each individual user.


Previously, users saw the same curated content under the Browse tab in Apple Music, but Apple has raised the bar by making it more personalized. So, now, the New tab showcases the most relevant results tailored to your streaming habits, thanks to the work of Apple Music's editorial team.

Apple Music is among the top music streaming platforms globally, competing with giants like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music. I think it is smart of Apple to ensure it rolls out new and useful features for its users, especially those that offer a more personalized experience based on individual music tastes.

Now, we will have to wait and see how well the New tab actually performs and whether it delivers accurate recommendations after some time of use, right?
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

