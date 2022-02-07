Apple could be looking into acquiring Peloton to broaden its fitness initiatives

Apple could be looking into acquiring Peloton to broaden its fitness initiatives0
Wedbush research states that if Apple decides to buy Peloton, it would be a "major strategic coup", as it will potentially help boost Apple's health and fitness services.
Right now, Peloton seems to have halted the production of bikes and treadmills due to waning consumer interest and in this, the company has reportedly become an acquisition target.
So far, it was reported that Amazon has been looking into buying the fitness equipment-making company, but now, Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and John Katsingris have written an internal note to investors that Apple could be one of the potential buyers of Peloton.
The analysts state that acquiring the fitness equipment company could serve Apple and catalyze Cupertino's "aggressive health and fitness initiatives over the coming years".
Currently, Peloton reportedly has 2.8 million paid subscriptions and a very unique competitive niche. It seems that purchasing the company would be a business model risk for Apple and its healthcare segment and future endeavors.
On the other hand, Apple could use its Fitness and Apple Watch health strategies to leverage the Peloton services, which could result in significantly enriching the health care initiatives it provides to its users.
As many of you may probably know, Apple has been offering many health care initiatives recently, so such an acquisition could broaden the spectrum of services the company offers. According to the analysts, Peloton will fit quite well within Apple's ecosystem as well. Other possible contenders to buy Peloton are Amazon, Nike, and potentially Disney.
Apple has been really pushing health and fitness initiatives
The most recent addition to Apple's health care initiatives is something that Apple has introduced last month to Apple Fitness+, as we reported earlier. The new feature is called Collections, and it is a series of specially selected exercises and meditations from the library of the app. The aim is to motivate you for your next workout, as well as provide you with a suggested plan to help you make training choices throughout the day.
For now, Collections has six options to choose from, and they will probably continue to grow. They are the following:
- 30-Day Core Challenge
- Improve Your Posture with Pilates
- Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses
- Run Your First 5K
- Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips
- Wind Down for a Better Bedtime
On top of that, Apple Fitness+ has also gotten Time to Run, which is a series of audio episodes created to help you become more consistent and better with your running sessions. The Time to Run feature offers you famous running trails in some of the world's most popular cities, and every episode of the series is led by one of the Fitness+ trainers. Additionally, the series also includes music to get you going and inspire you, as well as coaching tips for a great running session.
And that's not all. Along your route during Time to Run, you will receive photos of famous sights which you can find later in the workout summary. Those could be added to your collection and shared with friends or other runners. The new episodes of Time to Run air Monday and are available in the Apple Watch Workout app.