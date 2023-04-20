Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Apple might soon release the rumored Beats Studio Buds Plus earbuds

Apple
Apple might soon release the rumored Beats Studio Buds Plus earbuds
It appears that a new pair of Apple earbuds might be on the horizon. As MySmartPrice first reported, new Apple wireless earphones just appeared on the Singapore IMDA certification website. According to the certificate, each earbud has its own model number, with A2872 being the model number for the left earbud and A2871 being the model number for the right earbud. But the most interesting part is that these same earbuds also recently received their FCC certification, hinting that their launch might be very soon.



However, even though its earbuds are receiving certifications one after another, Apple still hasn't said a word about them. Could they be a new pair of AirPods, or are there actually new Beats earphones? Well, according to the rumor mill, they are the latter.

According to rumors, these mysterious Apple earbuds are exactly the upcoming Beats Studio Buds Plus earphones, which we recently reported that the folks over at 9To5Mac have found mentions of in a pre-release version of iOS 16.4.

According to the code found in iOS 16.4, the Beats Studio Buds Plus will support automatic device switching, Hey, Siri," and audio sharing. However, 9to5Mac's sources claim that the new Beats earbuds probably won't come with an Apple H2 chip on board, despite supporting such functions.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus will also most likely have active noise cancellation and a strong emphasis on bass. As for their design, the rumor mill claims they will look just like their predecessor, the Beats Studio Buds, but they will also be available in a new black color with gold details.

Apple released the Beats Studio Buds in June 2021, and it is possible to decide to announce the Beats Studio Buds Plus this June as well.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Join the discussion: What's the most expensive phone you've owned, and was it worth it?
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
The Galaxy S21 FE is on a very tasty discount with this Amazon deal
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
New report tips Google Pixel Fold launch date, pricing, screen sizes, battery, and more
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Rumored specs surface for MediaTek's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 rival
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless