Apple might soon release the rumored Beats Studio Buds Plus earbuds
It appears that a new pair of Apple earbuds might be on the horizon. As MySmartPrice first reported, new Apple wireless earphones just appeared on the Singapore IMDA certification website. According to the certificate, each earbud has its own model number, with A2872 being the model number for the left earbud and A2871 being the model number for the right earbud. But the most interesting part is that these same earbuds also recently received their FCC certification, hinting that their launch might be very soon.
However, even though its earbuds are receiving certifications one after another, Apple still hasn't said a word about them. Could they be a new pair of AirPods, or are there actually new Beats earphones? Well, according to the rumor mill, they are the latter.
According to rumors, these mysterious Apple earbuds are exactly the upcoming Beats Studio Buds Plus earphones, which we recently reported that the folks over at 9To5Mac have found mentions of in a pre-release version of iOS 16.4.
The Beats Studio Buds Plus will also most likely have active noise cancellation and a strong emphasis on bass. As for their design, the rumor mill claims they will look just like their predecessor, the Beats Studio Buds, but they will also be available in a new black color with gold details.
According to the code found in iOS 16.4, the Beats Studio Buds Plus will support automatic device switching, Hey, Siri," and audio sharing. However, 9to5Mac's sources claim that the new Beats earbuds probably won't come with an Apple H2 chip on board, despite supporting such functions.
Apple released the Beats Studio Buds in June 2021, and it is possible to decide to announce the Beats Studio Buds Plus this June as well.
