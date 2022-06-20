 Apple might release a new generation of AirTags, but there is a caveat - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple might release a new generation of AirTags, but there is a caveat

Apple
Apple might release a new generation of AirTags, but there is a caveat
In April 2021, Apple launched its small portable trackers, the AirTags. Since then, there has not been a single rumor or leak suggesting that the tech giant is working on second-gen AirTags. However, a new tweet from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that Cupertino might introduce a new edition of its small trackers.

In his tweet, Kuo shared that the shipments of Apple's AirTags have "gradually grown" since their release, and if they continue to rise, Apple might develop a second generation of these practical devices. According to Kuo, AirTag's shipment estimations were around 20 million for 2021 and about 35 million for 2022. This is a 75% growth, so we clearly see that more and more people are indeed buying Apple trackers.


Of course, the increase in sales shouldn't surprise us. Apple's AirTags have proven incredibly useful, especially when you need to find your lost keys. Also, since AirTags are part of Apple's ecosystem, they are extremely easy to use with an iPhone and are the best choice if you prefer to use Cupertino's devices.

Unfortunately, Kuo didn't say what improvements we could expect from a potential new generation of Apple's trackers, so we can't tell you what new features the possible next-gen AirTags might have. However, if Kuo is right and the trend of people buying more and more AirTags continues, we might actually see Cupertino announcing a second-gen AirTag tracker one day.

With time, AirTags have become very popular among iPhone users because they help you find your lost belongings. Sadly, although they are super convenient devices, some people have found ways to use Apple's AirTags for malicious purposes. To prevent such misuse, Cupertino introduced a few features and even an Android app to help you find out if someone is stalking you with an AirTag.

However, when you think about it, it's bizarre, at least, to scan yourself for bugs every time you enter your home, just like a secret agent from a spy movie.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Leaked graphic shows how you will be able to unlock an Android phone with a smartwatch
Leaked graphic shows how you will be able to unlock an Android phone with a smartwatch
Phones with best battery life - updated June 2022
Phones with best battery life - updated June 2022
Vote now: Wi-Fi vs Cellular data - which one do you use the most?
Vote now: Wi-Fi vs Cellular data - which one do you use the most?
Telegram launches Premium tier, tops 700 million monthly active users
Telegram launches Premium tier, tops 700 million monthly active users
Rare Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal slashes a cool $130 off Samsung's beastly tablet
Rare Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal slashes a cool $130 off Samsung's beastly tablet

Popular stories

T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed by the FCC (update: not so fast)
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed by the FCC (update: not so fast)
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless