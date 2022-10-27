Apple messes up with gambling ads: takes a step back after developer backlash (for now)

Now my app’s product page shows gambling ads, which I’m really not OK with.



Apple shouldn’t be OK with it, either.



The App Store has corrupted such a great company so deeply. They make so much from gambling and manipulative IAPs that they don’t even see the problem anymore. https://t.co/MnNlf7k0kT — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) October 25, 2022





Apple just sent all developers an email that "Today tab and product page campaigns start October 25." It's another means of increasing the effective app tax rate, forcing developers to buy ads on their own app pages in order to avoid that others steer customers away from there. — Florian Mueller (@FOSSpatents) October 21, 2022



Whether the tech giant is waiting for the fire to die out, or brainstorming on finding a way to continue with the ads in a way that would make fewer people mad, is anyone's guess at the moment. We will make sure to update you on the matter if any new information comes to light in the future. Whether the tech giant is waiting for the fire to die out, or brainstorming on finding a way to continue with the ads in a way that would make fewer people mad, is anyone's guess at the moment. We will make sure to update you on the matter if any new information comes to light in the future.

After the significant backlash from the developer community, Apple came out with a statement tosaying that it has "paused ads related to gambling and a few other categories on App Store product pages." Yes, you read that right — “paused.” Unfortunately, that is all Apple had to say, leaving an open door to continue with this advertising approach in its App Store.Legal expert Florian Mueller from the FOSS Patents blog states that this can be seen as yet another means for Apple to increase “the effective app tax rate, forcing developers to buy ads on their app pages to avoid that others steer customers away from there."