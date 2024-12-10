Apple Maps adds a new “Request a Quote” feature through Yelp integration





Request a Quote directly from Apple Maps

the new feature as part of its end-of-year update, focusing on making it easier for Apple Maps users to connect with service providers. The “Request a Quote” button will appear on Apple Maps business pages, allowing users to request estimates from service professionals across over 200 categories, including home services, automotive repairs, event planning, and more.



The integration is designed to work seamlessly with or without the Yelp app installed. For users with the app, tapping the “Quote” button redirects to the feature within the Yelp app. Without the app, users are taken to a mobile web experience to complete the request. Yelp describes the addition as a way to bring “high-intent leads” to businesses from people starting their search on Maps.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.



More improvements for Yelp users

In addition to the Apple Maps integration, Yelp announced several other updates that could indirectly benefit Maps users: Yelp announced the new feature as part of its end-of-year update, focusing on making it easier for Apple Maps users to connect with service providers. The “Request a Quote” button will appear on Apple Maps business pages, allowing users to request estimates from service professionals across over 200 categories, including home services, automotive repairs, event planning, and more.The integration is designed to work seamlessly with or without the Yelp app installed. For users with the app, tapping the “Quote” button redirects to the feature within the Yelp app. Without the app, users are taken to a mobile web experience to complete the request. Yelp describes the addition as a way to bring “high-intent leads” to businesses from people starting their search on Maps.This update comes amid Apple’s gradual shift away from relying heavily on Yelp for business listings and reviews. Apple Maps has increasingly moved to its own thumbs up-thumbs down review system, but this new feature indicates that Yelp still has a significant role in enhancing the service.In addition to the Apple Maps integration, Yelp announced several other updates that could indirectly benefit Maps users:



AI-powered review insights: Yelp is leveraging large language models (LLMs) to summarize reviewer sentiment across categories like food quality, service, ambiance, and wait times. This could make it easier to get quick takeaways about a business.

Yelp is leveraging large language models (LLMs) to summarize reviewer sentiment across categories like food quality, service, ambiance, and wait times. This could make it easier to get quick takeaways about a business. More business attributes: Transparency around tipping policies, accepted payment methods, and payment policies is being expanded, helping users plan visits more effectively.

Transparency around tipping policies, accepted payment methods, and payment policies is being expanded, helping users plan visits more effectively. Reviewer Recognitions: To highlight expertise, Yelp will now showcase a reviewer’s specific recognitions (e.g., familiarity with certain types of businesses) alongside their reviews, offering additional context for readers.

These changes are intended to make Yelp’s iOS app more user-friendly, which benefits Maps users when they’re redirected to Yelp for additional details.



What this means for Apple Maps users

The new “Request a Quote” feature is another step toward improving Apple Maps’ functionality by integrating third-party services more deeply. While



Whether you’re looking for a contractor, an auto repair shop, or event services, this seamless quote-requesting feature could make Apple Maps a more practical tool for finding and connecting with local professionals. As Yelp continues to roll out improvements, Apple Maps users stand to benefit from a more informative and interactive experience.

These changes are intended to make Yelp’s iOS app more user-friendly, which benefits Maps users when they’re redirected to Yelp for additional details.The new “Request a Quote” feature is another step toward improving Apple Maps’ functionality by integrating third-party services more deeply. While Apple continues to refine its native review system, partnerships like this allow Maps users to access specialized features that Apple’s built-in tools don’t yet provide.Whether you’re looking for a contractor, an auto repair shop, or event services, this seamless quote-requesting feature could make Apple Maps a more practical tool for finding and connecting with local professionals. As Yelp continues to roll out improvements, Apple Maps users stand to benefit from a more informative and interactive experience.

Yelp is doubling down on its integration with Apple Maps, making it easier than ever for users to connect with local professionals. As part of its latest updates, Yelp has introduced a “Request a Quote” feature, allowing Apple Maps users to directly inquire about service estimates from over 200 categories, such as home repair, event planning, and automotive services.While Apple Maps has steadily been moving toward its own native reviews and ratings system, this new integration underscores the ongoing role third-party services like Yelp play in enriching the Maps experience. With this addition, Apple Maps users can enjoy more direct connections to local service providers, simplifying the process of finding and hiring professionals.