Instead of offline view, Apple Maps copies Google Maps' user rating for places in iOS 14





Unfortunately, those places are limited, like California and the Bay Area in particular, for example, and Google is still way ahead in honing its cartography algorithms and land area coverage in the US and abroad.





No offline Apple Maps, but places and business reviews come with iOS 14





Apparently, the Apple Maps app that is coming with the new iOS 14 update in the fall, include two features that will make businesses go "hmm." Heretofore an exclusive Google Maps ground, user-submitted reviews are coming to places on Apple Maps, along with the ability to upload photos.





Needless to say, this will unleash the floodgates of user feedback, complete with upvote/downvote buttons, and the reliance on Yelp and other third-party review systems will start fading for Apple Maps.





Businesses will need to get with the times, too, as now they won't only have to be careful about their submissions and user review management on Google Maps but on Apple Maps as well.





Given that almost half of the US public is rocking iPhones, that belated Apple Maps move will become increasingly important for local businesses to manage with time, too.





@9to5mac native ratings and photos coming to Apple Maps? New in beta 6 pic.twitter.com/ukKDVdpyaP — Beau (@BeauGiles) August 26, 2020









