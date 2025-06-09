Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Apple Maps learns a few new tricks with iOS 26

Apple Maps in iOS 26 now learns more about where and when you commute.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple
Apple logo with "Maps" written in white, with a 3D map in the background.
Apple used its WWDC 2025 keynote to unveil iOS 26, and while the spotlight was shared with the major UI redesign, the Apple Maps app got a few neat changes of its own.

With iOS 26, Maps becomes more intelligent, more personal, and more helpful, while still preserving the user's privacy.

Visited Places



One of the new features is Visited Places, which lets users choose whether they want their iPhone to detect and log locations such as restaurants, shops, and other points of interest they’ve stopped at. All of this data is end-to-end encrypted and stored securely on-device, meaning not even Apple can access it.

Users will be able to browse their location history directly within Maps, helping them remember favorite spots, revisit hidden gems, or get a birds-eye view of their routine/travel history.

Is it enough of a challenge for Google’s Timeline feature, though? Well, personally, I prefer the layout and design of Apple Maps, but there's no doubt that Google Maps is still the more versatile app from the two, and that probably won't change anytime soon.

Smarter daily commutes, powered by on-device intelligence



Apple Maps also gets a serious upgrade in how it handles your commute. With iOS 26, iPhone now uses on-device intelligence to learn your typical routes.

For example, the phone can recognize your drive to work or trip home, and it then proactively presents your preferred route, complete with real-time updates, alternate suggestions, and delay notifications. Again, this is all processed locally.

For daily commuters, this should mean less time fumbling with navigation and more time trusting that your iPhone knows where you’re going and how best to get there.

A modernized look powered by Liquid Glass


And while it is a whole other part of iOS 26, the new Liquid Glass aesthetic spreads throughout the whole operating system, which includes Maps.

The redesign adds subtle depth, translucency, and more dynamic layering to the interface, improving readability and making multitasking more fluid. For instance, Maps notifications now stay partially visible even when switching to other tasks, so you never lose sight of key navigation updates.

Expect these updates to roll out later this fall when iOS 26 becomes publicly available.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo
Woot is clearing shelves with a surprisingly good Galaxy Tab S9 FE promo

Latest News

Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals: here's what to expect this July
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's epic Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal returns, saving you $600 for a limited time
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Amazon's latest deal turns the feature-rich Garmin Forerunner 255 Music into a must-have for runners
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Hefty $700 discount brings the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro into the budget category
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Beware the fake DMV text! iPhone scam tricks victims with this sneaky move
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
Popular JBL Flip 6 plunges to irresistible price with this limited-time deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless