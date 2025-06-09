Apple Maps learns a few new tricks with iOS 26

iOS 26





iOS 26 , Maps becomes more intelligent, more personal, and more helpful, while still preserving the user's privacy.



Visited Places



One of the new features is Visited Places, which lets users choose whether they want their iPhone to detect and log locations such as restaurants, shops, and other points of interest they’ve stopped at. All of this data is end-to-end encrypted and stored securely on-device, meaning not even



Users will be able to browse their location history directly within Maps, helping them remember favorite spots, revisit hidden gems, or get a birds-eye view of their routine/travel history.









Apple Maps also gets a serious upgrade in how it handles your commute. With iOS 26, iPhone now uses on-device intelligence to learn your typical routes.





For example, the phone can recognize your drive to work or trip home, and it then proactively presents your preferred route, complete with real-time updates, alternate suggestions, and delay notifications. Again, this is all processed locally.









A modernized look powered by Liquid Glass

And while it is a whole other part of iOS 26 , the new Liquid Glass aesthetic spreads throughout the whole operating system, which includes Maps.

The redesign adds subtle depth, translucency, and more dynamic layering to the interface, improving readability and making multitasking more fluid. For instance, Maps notifications now stay partially visible even when switching to other tasks, so you never lose sight of key navigation updates.

For daily commuters, this should mean less time fumbling with navigation and more time trusting that your iPhone knows where you're going and how best to get there.





Expect these updates to roll out later this fall when iOS 26 becomes publicly available.

Apple used its WWDC 2025 keynote to unveil, and while the spotlight was shared with the major UI redesign, the Apple Maps app got a few neat changes of its own.