Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Declutter mode would make it easier to follow Apple Maps' directions and put it ahead of Google Maps

iOS Apple Apps
Declutter mode would make it easier to follow Apple Maps' directions and put it ahead of Google Maps
Many iPhone users have a difficult decision to make when traveling; do they use reliable Google Maps to help them get from point "A" to point "B" safely, or do they turn to Apple Maps which Apple is constantly improving. Either way, both platforms deliver an incredible amount of information to drivers (and passengers since technically you are not allowed to drive while looking at your phone) that might be hard for them to comprehend on a smartphone screen.

Looking to make things easier to understand, per Autoevolution, Apple has filed a patent application titled, "Navigation application with novel declutter mode." This is actually a brilliant idea since it allows an Apple Maps user to press a button on the UI to switch from full mode to declutter mode. The latter would remove all of the names of the restaurants and businesses you pass and focus solely on the route and map information that will take you to your destination.

Besides removing business and restaurant names, the only street names that you will see in declutter mode will be the one you're currently driving on, and the one where you make your next turn. And to make the interface less confusing, there would be no arrows highlighting your journey except for the ones telling you where you make a turn. Voice guidance could also change. So instead of hearing the instruction to "turn right on 3rd Street," you would hear, "turn right after the Bank of America building." At the same time, all buildings except for the Bank of America building would disappear from the screen.

When making a turn, a building could be used as a landmark in declutter mode - Declutter mode would make it easier to follow Apple Maps' directions and put it ahead of Google Maps
When making a turn, a building could be used as a landmark in declutter mode

And once you finally arrive at your destination, instead of hearing that "your destination is on the right," a satellite view might appear on your screen to show you precisely where your destination is. The reason why this is such a great idea is that it would focus Apple Maps on getting the user to his destination quickly and without distractions. If the user doesn't mind, the feature can be disabled  and the full Apple Maps UI can return with the tap of a button.

Declutter mode UI when arriving at a destination - Declutter mode would make it easier to follow Apple Maps' directions and put it ahead of Google Maps
Declutter mode UI when arriving at a destination

Since Apple hasn't even received a patent yet for the idea, we don't expect this to be implemented soon. But for those who find it hard sometimes to navigate using Google Maps or even Apple Maps because there is too much information presented on the screen all at once, there might be a solution coming eventually.

Popular stories

Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Lenovo's newest Android tablets are already on sale at special prices
Lenovo's newest Android tablets are already on sale at special prices
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Declutter mode would make it easier to follow Apple Maps' directions and put it ahead of Google Maps
Declutter mode would make it easier to follow Apple Maps' directions and put it ahead of Google Maps
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Tablet sales are WAY down around the world, and no company (not even Apple) can fight this trend
Tablet sales are WAY down around the world, and no company (not even Apple) can fight this trend
Want to watch Sony unveil the Xperia 1 V this week? Here's when and where you can catch the stream
Want to watch Sony unveil the Xperia 1 V this week? Here's when and where you can catch the stream
Google Weather app for Android is getting a Material You redesign
Google Weather app for Android is getting a Material You redesign
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless