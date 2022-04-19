Apple Maps cycling directions feature expands to Chicago, Detroit, and other US cities

Apple Maps expands cycling directions to Chicago, Detroit, and other cities

The cool thing about this update is that it doesn't only show the best routes you can travel with your bicycle, but also details elevation info, as well as how busy the road is. On top of that, you get options for avoiding routes with hills so you don't break a sweat trying to conquer them with your bike.







New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up