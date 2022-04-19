Apple Maps cycling directions feature expands to Chicago, Detroit, and other US cities

Apple Maps cycling directions feature expands to Chicago, Detroit, and other US cities0
Apple Maps expands cycling directions to Chicago, Detroit, and other cities
This update has been quietly rolled out to Apple Maps users a few days ago. The Maps app now shows cycling directions in the following cities: Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Charleston.
The cool thing about this update is that it doesn't only show the best routes you can travel with your bicycle, but also details elevation info, as well as how busy the road is. On top of that, you get options for avoiding routes with hills so you don't break a sweat trying to conquer them with your bike.
Before this update, Apple Maps had cycling directions for California, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, London, and mainland China.
On top of the useful features such as finding the best bike lane or bike-friendly road, and elevation, Maps can also speak cycling-specific directions for turns as you go.
Earlier this month, the feature was expanded to parts of the US Northeast, and according to Justin O’Beirne, who highlighted the update, the areas next on the line for the cycling directions expansion are Texas and the Gulf Coast, so hopefully you won't have to wait too much if you live in those regions.
Overall, Apple Maps now has cycling directions for around 26% of the territory of the United States, and almost 52% of the US population is covered.
Things that are NOT allowed: