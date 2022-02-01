Apple sues Ukrainian director of superhero satire movie for brand damages













Did you notice why Apple may have initiated court proceedings against the movie's trademark application approval by the USPTO that precedes its theatrical release? Yes, the movie is called "Apple-Man" and the lawyers from Cupertino are worried it can be "associated with, or approved, endorsed, or provided by Apple," according to the wordy 467-page court documents.





Mr. Moskalenko is not giving up on his superhero satire brainchild because he thinks if the trademark approval is struck down, Apple may go after the movie's release, too. In any case, this is way more publicity for the Apple-Man movie that he had probably envisioned when he embarked on making it.





After all, the movie's "main character is a superhero Apple-Man who has a superpower to levitate apples " with all the unforeseen consequences for the Apple brand stemming from his particular health craze. We kid, but what do you think, is Apple going too far worrying about its brand image this time around?





