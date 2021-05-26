$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Apple Tablets Processors

iPad Pro's M1 chip has an unfixable security flaw

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 26, 2021, 9:36 PM
iPad Pro's M1 chip has an unfixable security flaw
Apple's Arm-based M1 chip that powers the new iPad Pros and the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac has a security flaw, according to developer Hector Martin.

iPhone 12's A14 has also been affected, but you shouldn't be worried


The vulnerability exists at the hardware level of the M1 and is unfixable. Apple appears to have violated an Arm architecture specification requirement which means there is no easy way of mitigating it. The flaw basically lets two applications covertly exchange data without using normal operating system features.

Thankfully, the vulnerability does not pose any serious security risks and at worst, it could be used by advertisers for cross-app tracking. Martin says it cannot be used by bad actors to take over your device or steal your private information.

Still, a flaw is a flaw, and this particular issue violates the OS security model. It affects all M1 devices and supposedly the iPhone 12 series too because the A14 Bionic is based on the same CPU microarchitecture as the M1.

From FAQs on Martin's website

So what's the real danger?

If you already have malware on your computer, that malware can communicate with other malware on your computer in an unexpected way.Chances are it could communicate in plenty of expected ways anyway.

That doesn't sound too bad.

Honestly, I would expect advertising companies to try to abuse this kind of thing for cross-app tracking, more than criminals. Apple could catch them if they tried, though, for App Store apps.

So you're telling me I shouldn't worry?

Yes.

What, really?

Really, nobody's going to actually find a nefarious use for this flaw in practical circumstances. Besides, there are already a million side channels you can use for cooperative cross-process communication (e.g. cache stuff), on every system. Covert channels can't leak data from uncooperative apps or systems.

Actually, that one's worth repeating: Covert channels are completely useless unless your system is already compromised.


The only fix available is to run the entire operating system as a virtual machine (VM), but that would be overcautious and an unnecessary waste of resources.

The flaw is also expected to affect the next generation of the M1 chip but might get fixed in the one after that. This implies that the M1X chip that will reportedly power the next MacBook Pro will also have the vulnerability.

Apple has been made aware of the issue and the company has acknowledged it.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

LeBron photographed wearing unreleased Beats Studio Buds; FCC confirms the name
by Alan Friedman,  0
LeBron photographed wearing unreleased Beats Studio Buds; FCC confirms the name
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Former App Store app demanded a three-star rating before it would open
by Alan Friedman,  1
Former App Store app demanded a three-star rating before it would open
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could be just as powerful as Samsung's Galaxy S21 series
by Adrian Diaconescu,  7
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could be just as powerful as Samsung's Galaxy S21 series
Apple's job search hints at a possible involvement with cryptocurrency
by Alan Friedman,  3
Apple's job search hints at a possible involvement with cryptocurrency
Another quarter, another towering Apple performance in the thriving smartwatch market
by Adrian Diaconescu,  5
Another quarter, another towering Apple performance in the thriving smartwatch market

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could be just as powerful as Samsung's Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) Review: Is the mini-LED display a big deal?
Popular stories
Arm's new Cortex CPUs and Mali GPUs will give 2022 Android flagships a substantial performance boost
Popular stories
The beastly Asus ROG Phone 5 with 5G is available in the US at a not-so-excessive price

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless