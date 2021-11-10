Apple cuts trade in values of its older iPhone models

Besides the iPhone 12 Pro Max, some of the new valuations include:





iPhone 12 Pro up to $600 in a trade (was $640).

iPhone 12 Up to $450 (was $530).

iPhone 12 mini Up to $350 (was $400).

iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $160 (was $170).

iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $450 (was $500).

iPhone 11 Pro Up to $400 (was $450).

iPhone 11 Up to $300 (was $340).

iPhone XS Max Up to $280 (was $320).

iPhone XS Up to $220 (was $240).

iPhone XR Up to $200 (was $230).

iPhone X Up to $200 (no change).

iPhone 8 Plus Up to $160 (was $180).

iPhone 8 Up to $100 (was $110).

iPhone 7 Plus Up to $100 (was $110).

iPhone 7 Up to $40 (was $50).

iPhone 6s Plus Up to $50 (was $60).

iPhone 6s Up to $30 (no change).





Valuations for tablets and computers that are part of a trade have also dropped. The largest credit to expect from trading in an iPad Pro is $550, down from $580. You'll get up to $205 for trading in an iPad, as much as $345 for an iPad Air, and a maximum $205 for an iPad mini.





Apple will give you at most, $2,720 for trading in a Mac Pro computer versus the $3,240 maximum it used to give as credit. A MacBook Pro is worth up to $1,630 in a trade and you'll get as much as $1,320 in credit for trading in an iMac. A Mac Mini will return up to $800 in a trade and a MacBook Air and Mac Book will give you credit of up to $550 and $340 respectively.







The maximum value of an Apple Watch Series 6 in a trade remains the same at $240. You can trade in your Apple Watch Series and receive as much as $140 toward the purchase of an Apple device while the Apple Watch SE will bring you up to $135. The Series 4 timepiece is valued at $105 in a trade vs. $70 for the Series 3 and $25 for the Series 2.





You might not know that Apple will give you credit toward the purchase of an Apple device if you trade in your Android phone. Some maximum valuations are as follows:





Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Up to $435

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Up to $325

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Up to $275

Samsung Galaxy S20 Up to $205

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Up to $185

Samsung Galaxy S10 Up to $160

Samsung Galaxy S10e Up to $130

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Up to $95

Samsung Galaxy S9 Up to $75

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Up to $60

Samsung Galaxy S8 Up to $50

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Up to $545

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Up to $385

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Up to $235

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Up to $130

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Up to $65

Google Pixel 5 Up to $315

Google Pixel 4 XL Up to $180

Google Pixel 4 Up to $150

Google Pixel 4a Up to $160

Google Pixel 3 XL Up to $70

Google Pixel 3 Up to $55

Google Pixel 3a XL Up to $55

Google Pixel 3a Up to $50

Don't expect your old phone to get more valuable over time; the opposite is what usually occurs







The maximum prices quoted above are based on the trade being in perfect working condition. Condition and age are two of the most important categories when determining trade value. It should be pointed out that Apple is not being overly generous here and in most cases, you'd be better off selling your device through a private transaction or through eBay. And while there are sites that specialize in buying your older handsets or tablets, you are not going to get a great price from most of them.





And if you're holding on to an older phone thinking that it is worth more the older it gets, that is not true. We recently told you about a survey conducted in the U.K. by musicMagpie that revealed that while holding on to their old phone expecting it to become rarer and more valuable, 61% of those surveyed in the U.K. waited an average of 16 months between the time they upgraded their phone and the time they sold the old one. During that time, the value of the old phone plunged by 50%.

