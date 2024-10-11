See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple lowers interest rate for Apple Card Savings once again

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple Card next to an iPhone on a white background.
Apple is planning to cut the interest rate of its Apple Card high-yield savings account. The new rate is set to go live on Friday, October 11, and this is not the first time that Apple has cut the interest rate.

Now, the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) will drop to 4.10 percent instead of 4.25 percent. The annual percentage yield is basically the interest rate earned on an investment in one year. This cut marks the third cut Apple made in 2024, with the second being recently made.

Back towards the end of September, Apple lowered the APY from 4.4 percent to 4.25 percent. Before that, in April, the rates dropped from 4.5 percent to 4.4 percent.

Now at 4.10 percent, the Apple savings account APY will be below the 4.15 APY that it initially launched with, back in April of last year. Of course, savings account interest rates change when changes are made by the Federal Reserve. When rates are lowered, banks cut their APYs as well.

Federal Reserve policymakers cut the rate by 50 basis points in September, and now they're suggesting that more cuts are coming.

It's not only Apple who's cutting APYs though. Several other high-yield savings accounts from companies like Discover, American Express, and Capital One are now also matching the 4.10 APY.

Apple's savings accounts are offered to users by Apple in a partnership with Goldman Sachs. The account is available for people with an Apple Card and can be managed from the iPhone Wallet app just like the Apple Card. The savings account is created to allow you to earn interest on your Daily Cash balance, as well as funds transferred from bank accounts or Apple Cash balances.

Earlier this month, there was also a decrease in the Apple Card APR range (Annual Percentage Rate, the yearly interest you pay if you carry a balance on your credit card), and it now is at 18.74 percent to 28.99 percent, down from 19.24 percent to 29.29 percent.

Recommended Stories
I personally think that credit cards and savings could be a tricky business, and have remained very old-fashioned in my ways so far, not opening a savings account or using a credit card. It seems though that even with these changes, Apple Savings remains competitive.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless