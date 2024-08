Apple launches its 2024 Apple Pay donation campaign to celebrate U.S. National parks

-Tim Cook - Apple CEO, Apple Newsroom, August 19, 2024



On top of that, on August 25, Apple Watch users will have the chance to earn a limited-edition national parks award and animated stickers by logging a workout of 20 minutes or more.





I think big corporations giving back to nature is a wonderful thing. Apple is committed to taking care of our planet and the beautiful nature that we don't appreciate enough. I think initiatives such as this one help people appreciate nature more, which is always a good thing.



Apple has a yearly tradition of supporting America's national parks with donations based on Apple Pay purchases.This year's donation campaign was announced in an Apple Newsroom post . This week, the U.S. National Park Service celebrates its 108 birthday. From August 19 to August 25, Apple will be donating $10 for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the U.S.The post also details some great Apple Maps features for national parks, which will make it easier for users to explore them with details for thousands of hikes.This will be the eighth year that Apple is running this campaign for the National Park Foundation. Apple is also highlighting resources like the "Nature Awaits" playlist on Apple Music and more than 30 curated Apple Maps Guides in an effort to bring users closer to nature.