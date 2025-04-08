Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Apple just made its streaming service cheaper than the competition, at least temporarily

Apple is making it a lot easier to dive into its streaming world this month. Starting now through April 24, 2025, new and qualified returning subscribers can sign up for Apple TV+ at just $2.99 per month for three months. That’s a big discount compared to the usual $9.99 monthly price, and it includes access to all of Apple’s original content, plus some live sports perks.

The limited-time offer is available directly through Apple at tv.apple.com, but there are a few conditions. You have to be a new user or a returning subscriber who qualifies, and the subscription needs to be billed through Apple. If you’re already eligible for a different three-month free trial (like the one that comes with new Apple devices), you won’t be able to use this one. Once the three-month promo ends, the plan automatically renews at $9.99 per month unless you cancel.


Apple TV+ stands out by focusing almost entirely on original content. There’s no back-catalog filler here. Everything you see is either commissioned or produced by Apple, and the experience is fully ad-free across all supported devices. This is how Apple TV+ compares to other streaming services in 2025:

  • Netflix: Still the most popular, with a massive catalog and recent moves into live events and games.
  • Disney+: Packed with Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar content. Great for families and franchise fans.
  • Amazon Prime Video: Included with Prime memberships, and offers major exclusives like "Thursday Night Football."
  • Max (formerly HBO Max): Focused on premium drama and big-name releases from Warner Bros.
  • Peacock and Paramount+: Gaining ground through sports coverage and legacy content.

Apple isn’t including this deal as part of its Apple One bundles, and if your Apple TV+ subscription is handled by a mobile carrier or third party, you’re out of luck. Still, for those who qualify, it’s a rare opportunity to explore the platform’s catalog without paying full price.

This move comes at a strategic time. With MLB season underway and new shows likely on the way, Apple might be using the discount to bring in more viewers just as interest picks up. For users on the fence or those who haven’t checked in since the early "Ted Lasso" days, this might be the perfect window to give Apple TV+ another shot.
