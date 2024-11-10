Apple is reportedly exploring the Smart Glasses market

Apple is secretly exploring the smart glasses market, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company has reportedly signed up employees to participate in focus groups evaluating current models from competitors like Snap Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. This suggests that Apple may be considering developing its own smart glasses, potentially creating a new category in the wearables market.





Apple has a history of using focus groups to gather insights into new product categories before launching its own offerings. This was the case for the Vision Pro , AirPods, and HomePod. These focus groups are typically limited to employees to maintain secrecy and prevent leaks. By studying the existing smart glasses market, Apple can identify consumer preferences and potential areas for innovation.





While Apple already has the Vision Pro , it seems the company is interested in a more lightweight and affordable smart glasses product. Current smart glasses on the market, like those from Snap and Meta, offer features like video recording, phone calls, and music playback. Apple could potentially integrate these features into a glasses form factor, similar to its AirPods. Imagine a pair of stylish glasses that let you take calls, listen to music, and even record videos, all while staying connected to your iPhone.









The ultimate goal for Apple, however, may be to create true AR glasses that offer a more seamless and immersive experience than current models. Imagine walking down the street and seeing information about nearby restaurants or shops overlaid on your view, or getting turn-by-turn directions projected right onto the road. This technology is still in its early stages of development, and it may be several years before Apple is able to release a product that meets its high standards.





Gurman suggests that we are "at least five years away from an AR experience that would meet Apple's quality requirements." He notes that while Meta and Snap have prototypes of true AR glasses, they are still "rough" and not as advanced as some reviewers suggest.



