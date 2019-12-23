Apple is giving iOS users a free daily surprise gift starting today

Starting today, December 24th, and running through December 29th, Apple will give iOS users a free daily surprise gift. Considering that the surprise gift will be available in the App Store, it seems possible that Apple will be offering free paid apps or paid games. The company asks " Have you seen today’s other goodies? Look for the unwrapped presents on the ‌App Store‌’s Apps, Games or Today tabs. From 24-29 December, you’ll find a new surprise every day on the App Store. Come back daily to discover what treat we’ve got waiting for you! "









Thus far, some iPhone users in Australia and other parts of Asia have seen a promotion for the holiday giveaway. Frankly, we can't imagine that this would not be a global campaign. So no matter where you are, be on the lookout for unwrapped presents in the App Store's Apps, Games or Today tabs.

