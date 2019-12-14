Win a Motorola razr, a Moto G7 Power and more during the 12 Days of Moto sweepstakes
The 12 Days of Moto giveaway started today and runs through December 25th at 9 am CT (7 am PT, 10 am ET). If you are a legal U.S. resident aged 18 and older, you can enter the sweepstakes. First, you need to have an Instagram account and must follow Motorola U.S. (@motorolaUS). One entry is allowed per day with a different prize offered daily through the contest period.
And here is the most mind-blowing part of this sweepstakes. The prize on the last day will be (drum roll please) the brand new, nostalgia-tinged Motorola razr valued at $1,500. We just got your attention, didn't we? And you might also want to note that the Moto G7 Power will be the prize on December 19th. While on the opposite spectrum from the razr in terms of price, the Moto G7 Power has proved to be a very popular phone among PhoneArena readers thanks to its 5000mAh capacity battery. Motorola says that the phone can go as long as three days between charges.
The prizes in order are:
- Motorola One Action (December 14th)
- Motorola One Zoom (December 15th)
- Moto Z3 (December 16th)
- Moto Z4 (December 17th)
- Moto G7 (December 18th)
- Moto G7 Power (December 19th)
- Moto G7 Play (December 20th)
- Hassleblad Moto Mod (December 21st)
- Insta-Share Projector Mod (December 22nd)
- Polaroid Insta-Share Printer (December 23rd)
- 360 Camera Mod (December 24th)
- Motorola razr (December 25th)
Good luck!
