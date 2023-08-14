Apple's iPhone XX plan: Unbreakable, all-screen glass box iPhone and Tim Cook's One Last Thing?

iPhone 15

“Ultra-strong” iPhone XX could cost as much as $2,000 thanks to unseen-before glass construction - how is Apple going to pull it off?

First of all, it was never a secret that Apple, and pretty much every other phone-maker, have always worked towards making an all-screen smartphone. However, this is the first time we have any sort of “confirmation” that Tim Cook & Co are actively working to make the dream of an all-screen iPhone turn into reality.The best part about the rumors is that they are corroborated by three (very reliable) sources on Twitter - Ice Universe, Ross Young, and RGcloudS, and while you don’t necessarily need to be familiar with those people, you might want to know what they have to say about the all-screen iPhone.According to Ice Universe (citing The Elec), Apple is now working on a “zero-bezel iPhone”. Internal sources are convinced Cupertino has already asked Samsung Display and LG Display to start developing OLED screens without any bezels that make the new iPhone look like a piece of glass.In addition, it is reported that Apple is also developing a unibody glass construction, using a new type of “ultra-strong glass”. The alleged zero-bezel iPhone “will look like a closed crystal box - a mobile phone from the future”, says Ice Universe, indicating that the new titanium frame coming toPro might not be part of Apple’s long-term plan for the ultimate iPhone.In support of the latest leak from The Elec (via Ice Universe), top display analyst Ross Young said last year that Apple is planning to make the iPhone completely bezel-less by 2027, or in other words, when iPhone 19 is supposed to be released (all three leaksters currently agree with that rumor). Until 2027, Ross Young expects Apple to manage to hide Face ID underneath the display of iPhone 17 and iPhone 18, which should still have a smaller cutout for the selfie camera.