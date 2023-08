Apple's iPhone XX plan: Unbreakable, all-screen glass box iPhone and Tim Cook's One Last Thing?

Galaxy Z Fold 5

With Apple Vision Pro out and Apple Car rumored to arrive before 2028, is iPhone XX going to be Tim Cook’s One Last Thing at Apple?

An Eco² OLED display removes the traditional polarizer layer, which helps improve screen brightness (the, which has an under-display selfie camera uses identical technology). According to Samsung, since the Eco² OLED eliminates the polarizer, it also improves the light transmission to the under-display camera, which is key when it comes to making this one invisible, but also as functional as possible.Meanwhile, the “soft glass that’s as strong as steel” part of the rumor about the 2027 iPhone sounds even more intriguing but we don’t know much about this tech right now - likely because it’s still years away.That being said, I recall reading about an “ultrastrong two-dimensional polymeric material” that’s “stronger than steel and as light as plastic that can be easily manufactured in large quantities” about a year ago, and I now wonder if this could be the material that makes the “ultra-strong” glass construction of the 2027 iPhone possible. The MIT chemical engineers who developed the material did indeed say it could be used for the manufacturing of phones (amongst other things).Leakster RGcloudS “is wondering” if the extremely complicated manufacturing process of an all-glass iPhone with no bezels and a 100% uninterrupted display will allow Apple to keep the price of the alleged iPhone (2027) below $2,000.iPhone X was the first smartphone to break the $1,000 price ceiling, and I don’t see why Apple wouldn’t dare to start the alleged iPhone XX at $2,000. Remember, this phone is currently in line to be released in 2027.In the end, I’d like to explain why I believe the alleged 2027 iPhone will indeed be called “iPhone XX” instead of iPhone 19 as display analyst Ross Young and tipster Ice Universe suggested.The first and most obvious reason (that everyone seems to ignore) Apple will never make an iPhone with the name “iPhone 19” is that Tim Cook & Co decided to skip what would’ve been the “iPhone 9” back in 2017 to go straight to what we know as the iPhone X (ten).The second reason I believe the all-glass iPhone will be “iPhone XX” (whether it’s released in 2027 or 2028), is that this phone could very well “set the path for (smartphone) technology for the next decade”. If this sounds familiar, it’s because those are the words from the legendary launch of the iPhone X in 2017. And just like iPhone X completely changed the design and even software experience of Apple’s flagships, iPhone XX could do the same.