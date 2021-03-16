Apple's old but powerful iPhone XS is an absolute bargain today only
While the aforementioned Apple-made processor is still undoubtedly significantly faster than every "modern" Qualcomm Snapdragon mid-ranger out there, it's not exactly fair to compare the iPhone XS to the latest flagship devices from Samsung, for instance. That's because this bad boy is on sale today (and today only) for as little as $349.99 in "grade A" refurbished condition.
In addition to a whole lot of horsepower (by sub-$400 standards, at least), the relatively compact iPhone XS also has a beautiful Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels going for it, as well as two very competent 12MP rear-facing cameras, solid battery life, and always reliable and secure Face ID authentication technology.
In a nutshell, the iPhone XS, which also happens to run the latest iOS version while being guaranteed to receive several additional timely software updates down the line, proves a 2018-released handset can very much be a smart, nay, brilliant 2021 purchase... at the right price.