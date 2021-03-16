Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Apple's old but powerful iPhone XS is an absolute bargain today only

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 16, 2021, 4:58 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's old but powerful iPhone XS is an absolute bargain today only
How good can a 2018-released mobile device really be in 2021? The answer to that question naturally depends on a number of factors, chief among them have to be, well, the actual identity of the "outdated" phones, and perhaps most importantly, how much you need to pay to "settle" for three year-old hardware.

It's probably needless to point out that the iPhone XS has aged a lot better than many Android handsets released at around the same time as the Apple A12 Bionic-powered 5.8-inch model and arguably plenty of newer mid to high-end alternatives too.

While the aforementioned Apple-made processor is still undoubtedly significantly faster than every "modern" Qualcomm Snapdragon mid-ranger out there, it's not exactly fair to compare the iPhone XS to the latest flagship devices from Samsung, for instance. That's because this bad boy is on sale today (and today only) for as little as $349.99 in "grade A" refurbished condition.

That's cheaper than a (new) Samsung Galaxy A51, as well as on par with the likes of Google's Pixel 4a, and yes, you'll get both unlocked support for all major US mobile network operators and a decent 90-day warranty with your ultra-affordable 64GB iPhone XS in space gray or gold.

In addition to a whole lot of horsepower (by sub-$400 standards, at least), the relatively compact iPhone XS also has a beautiful Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels going for it, as well as two very competent 12MP rear-facing cameras, solid battery life, and always reliable and secure Face ID authentication technology.

In a nutshell, the iPhone XS, which also happens to run the latest iOS version while being guaranteed to receive several additional timely software updates down the line, proves a 2018-released handset can very much be a smart, nay, brilliant 2021 purchase... at the right price.

  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2659 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

