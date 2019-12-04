Apple's iPhone X goes down to unbeatable prices in 64 and 256GB variants on eBay
Check out the 64GB and 256GB deals here
The former has a 64GB GSM unlocked variant in silver on sale at a measly $385.99, while the latter can bump up your internal storage space to a whopping 256 gigs in exchange for an additional 14 bucks. BuySpry will also throw in a 60-day warranty with its incredibly affordable space gray 256GB iPhone X in "excellent" condition, but on the not so bright side of things, $400 will only get you AT&T support.
Meanwhile, the 64 gig units sold by MyWit in "good" condition with 100 percent functionality and "significant signs of use like scratches and dents" come equipped with LTE network compatibility for both AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as a 90-day money back promise.
Although it obviously can't keep up with the raw speed delivered by the iPhone 11 family, the iPhone X is certainly no pushover either, packing a more than respectable Apple A11 Bionic SoC. Its 3D facial recognition technology is as fast, reliable, and secure as always, and the 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display is pretty stunning... once you get past that ghastly notch. You can also rely on the iPhone X to take great pictures with a dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, as well as play loud and clear music and keep the lights on for a more than adequate amount of time on a single 2,716mAh battery charge.
