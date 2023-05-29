Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Full iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy units set displays the 2023 iPhone design changes

Apple
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

While we just learned that the iPhone 16 Pro models are about to feature slightly larger displays than the panels currently available on the iPhone 14 set, looking at the first full set of iPhone 15 dummies doesn't peg them as much different in terms of design from their 2022 brethren, screen diagonal included.

It's all in the little details that matters, though, as all iPhone 15 models will be charged via a regular USB-C port rather than Apple's proprietary Lightning standard. The Pro models are expected to get a faster, Thunderbolt data rate, though, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) may be upgraded to a light and premium titanium instead of a stainless steel frame.

Moreover, the mute switch is now a button on the side that may allegedly be customizable to perform other functions rather than turn off the sound. The rumored solid-state buttons with haptic feedback apparently aren't happening this year, though, so the iPhone 15 dummies feature a good ol' volume rocker.

The frosted glass look has been employed across the iPhone 15 lineup this time around as customer feedback showed Apple that people preferred it before the glossy, flashy looks, and, coupled with the matte brushed titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, should give the most premium handset in the 2023 stable a stylish and elegant look.

At the front, Apple is expected to grace the iPhone 15 and its larger iPhone 15 Max sibling with the Dynamic Island that their Pro counterparts enjoy, too, a marked difference from their predecessors that still sport the aging notch-y looks.

Needless to say, these are only dummies that case makers and cell phone shops employ for preview purposes and are based on actual insider info mixed with some guesstimates, but that deep in the 2023 iPhone production game this set should depict the finalized iPhone 15 set design with pretty good approximation nonetheless.

AT&T iPhone 14 Pro Max can be had for just $99, or $1000 off

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max on AT&T for $1000 off when trading in an eligible smartphone, on a qualifying installment and a qualifying Unlimited plan (basically every unlimited plan other than the Unlimited Value Plus plan).
$1000 off (91%) Trade-in
$99
$1099
Buy at AT&T

Save with Verizon's iPhone 14 Pro Max One Unlimited iPhone plan offer

Verizon has a new and exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone plan bundle with the 14 Pro Max and will give you $1000 towards its purchase for any iPhone 11 Pro and up, even with cracked screen damage. Get Apple One (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+) in one plan, with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to boot. Switchers get $200 extra in the form of a Verizon gift card.
$1000 off (91%) Trade-in
$99
$1099
Buy at Verizon

T-Mobile iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1000 discount with Magenta Max

T-Mobile also offers up to $1000 off any iPhone 14 series with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX; Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate or Ultimate+ for iPhone; or the equivalent Sprint plan.
$1000 off (91%) Trade-in
$99
$1099
Buy at T-Mobile

The iPhone 14 Pro Max can be traded down by up to $720 at Apple

Apple doesn't offer many deals on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, save for its less than generous $720 trade-in for the next best iPhone models.
Trade-in
$1099
Buy at Apple

Popular stories

Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy S23 Ultra needs three cameras to do what this $300 phone can do with only one
Galaxy S23 Ultra needs three cameras to do what this $300 phone can do with only one
Full iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy units set displays the 2023 iPhone design changes
Full iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy units set displays the 2023 iPhone design changes
Samsung's flexible Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for an incredible $180: here's how
Samsung's flexible Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be yours for an incredible $180: here's how
Viber and Spotify team up to provide a discount on Premium so that you can rock out with friends
Viber and Spotify team up to provide a discount on Premium so that you can rock out with friends
Google owes millions after it lost a decade-long legal battle
Google owes millions after it lost a decade-long legal battle
Twitter flies into a possible financial headache, as it leaves the EU’s code against disinformation
Twitter flies into a possible financial headache, as it leaves the EU’s code against disinformation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless