Full iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max dummy units set displays the 2023 iPhone design changes









It's all in the little details that matters, though, as all iPhone 15 models will be charged via a regular USB-C port rather than Apple's proprietary Lightning standard. The Pro models are expected to get a faster, Thunderbolt data rate, though, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra ) may be upgraded to a light and premium titanium instead of a stainless steel frame.





Moreover, the mute switch is now a button on the side that may allegedly be customizable to perform other functions rather than turn off the sound. The rumored solid-state buttons with haptic feedback apparently aren't happening this year, though, so the iPhone 15 dummies feature a good ol' volume rocker.





The frosted glass look has been employed across the iPhone 15 lineup this time around as customer feedback showed Apple that people preferred it before the glossy, flashy looks, and, coupled with the matte brushed titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, should give the most premium handset in the 2023 stable a stylish and elegant look.





At the front, Apple is expected to grace the iPhone 15 and its larger iPhone 15 Max sibling with the Dynamic Island that their Pro counterparts enjoy, too, a marked difference from their predecessors that still sport the aging notch-y looks.





Needless to say, these are only dummies that case makers and cell phone shops employ for preview purposes and are based on actual insider info mixed with some guesstimates, but that deep in the 2023 iPhone production game this set should depict the finalized iPhone 15 set design with pretty good approximation nonetheless.



