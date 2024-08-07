With an extended warranty, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro is a very smart buy at these reduced prices

iPhone 14 Pro





That seems to be the case right now for a refurbished iPhone 14 Pro sale starting at the low price of $619.99. This is a handset that used to cost no less than $999 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, mind you, so you're looking at saving quite a lot today without making too many compromises.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro 5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Dynamic Island, Ceramic Shield Glass, Stainless Steel Frame, 48 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera





While buying a refurbished device may not sound ideal for fairly obvious reasons, this particular promotion somehow includes an extended two-year product warranty at no extra charge. That's fulfilled by Woot rather than Apple itself, but it still makes the e-tailer's hot new deal far more appealing than your typical refurbished sale.





These refurbs, by the way, should be "fully" functional and only present a "moderate" level of wear and tear, packing batteries tested to work at "minimum" 80 percent capacity. That's pretty much as good as these things get, and the same goes for the aforementioned $619.99 price with 128 gigs of internal storage space.





Digital hoarders will be delighted to see 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants going for $659.99, $719.99, and $779.99 respectively in the same condition with identical warranty terms as well for the next few days... or while supplies last.





Alternatively, of course, you can always opt for a direct Amazon.com purchase of a "renewed" iPhone 14 Pro unit with 128GB storage at a very similar price as Woot, but those devices actually come from a third-party seller as well and their warranty conditions are significantly... murkier.



While not quite as good as the 15 Pro , the iPhone 14 Pro remains a very smart buy... at the right price, with its Super Retina XDR OLED screen, triple rear-facing camera system, Dynamic Island design, and premium stainless steel construction looking just as solid today as they did in 2022.