Apple's efforts to diversify the iPhone 14 display supply clash with reality





Not only will all the expensive LTPO OLED screens with variable refresh rate for the iPhone 14 Pro series go to the Samsung-LG duopoly, but the cheap LTPS screens for the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will mostly be made by the Korean companies which charge a rather hefty premium, with BOE picking up the slack.









This leaves BOE with just 9% share in the iPhone screen supply chain, not materially higher than last year and indicates a failure in Apple's efforts to stray away from more expensive OLED panel suppliers.





BOE just doesn't have the technology and production expertise just yet to meet Apple's quality and quantity demands. Earlier this year BOE was caught altering the iPhone 13 display designs of its own volition due to component supply shortages and Apple put its shipments on ice until it rights that wrong.





For now, Apple seems to be stuck with Samsung and to a lower extent LG as the only companies that can deliver the OLED screen technology it wants in the numbers and with the refresh rate, color reproduction, and brightness it needs for its high-end iPhones, not that this precludes it from enviable profit margins still.