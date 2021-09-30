Suppliers prioritize Apple over Samsung and other manufacturers due to high iPhone 13 demand

Suppliers prioritize Apple over Samsung and other manufacturers due to high iPhone 13 demand0
Another reason for the iPhone 13’s high demand is low sales among its competitors. Reportedly, Samsung’s Q3 sales fell short of expectations, while Chinese phone manufacturers like Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo already stocked up with enough components, which meant they demanded less from suppliers.
iPhone 13 demand is one of the strongest ever
According to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, iPhone 13 pre-orders have shown strong demand. The rather long shipping times suggest a bigger than expected initial demand too, rather than a low supply.
Previous reports stated that Apple is looking at a bigger iPhone release than last year, increasing the iPhone 13 series production by 15 million units, which is a 20% bump.
Video of people storming into a shopping mall in China in order to get their hands on an iPhone 13 model has been circling the internet for a couple of days now. The video shows that so many people were desperate to be among the first to buy an iPhone 13, that the store was forced to halt its sales on release day.
Hundreds of people were seen running into a shopping mall in northwestern China’s Shaanxi province to buy the new iPhone. pic.twitter.com/coBPsTrQ1A— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) September 27, 2021