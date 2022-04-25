The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max sell like hot cakes, so Apple is making 10 million more









Of the 10 million units order increase, the bulk goes to the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro which went from the paltry million last quarter, to almost 8 million units ordered for the second quarter. The bulky 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max saw a lesser increase in orders - from about 3.5 million to 6.5 million - phones ordered by Apple to suppliers.





9.3 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max The Good Amazing battery life

Super bright display with great colors

Fastest performance of any phone

Improved camera

Best video quality of any phone The Bad Lacks fast charging

Size is a bit extreme and it is a heavy phone

Cinematic Mode needs some more polish

No USB-C makes life more complicated





A million iPhone 13 Pro models seems a little low and may be reflecting either supply chain component challenges or simply a lack of anticipation on Apple's part that so many people will go for the $200 more expensive Pro model rather than settle for the iPhone 13 and its aging 60Hz display.





That, and the street cred one is getting from strutting the extra camera visible on the back. We kid, but the extra 10 million iPhone Pro models order will greatly benefit several component suppliers like LG for the cameras, and Samsung for the LTPO OLED displays.