 The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max sell like hot cakes, so Apple is making 10 million more - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
New
Learn about PhoneArena's new brand identity

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max sell like hot cakes, so Apple is making 10 million more

Apple
Daniel Petrov
The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max sell like hot cakes and Apple is making 10 million more
Apple managed to set the iPhone 13 from the Pro models so far apart that its customers are increasingly reaching out for the more expensive models, it seems. The Pro models are the first iPhones with high refresh rate displays, not to mention the extra zoom cameras on the back, after all.

For the second quarter, Apple has reportedly increased the orders for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max by the whopping 10 million units, reports The Elec, which will reflect very favorably to its average iPhone selling price and revenue numbers.

Of the 10 million units order increase, the bulk goes to the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro which went from the paltry million last quarter, to almost 8 million units ordered for the second quarter. The bulky 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max saw a lesser increase in orders - from about 3.5 million to 6.5 million - phones ordered by Apple to suppliers.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
9.3

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Good

  • Amazing battery life
  • Super bright display with great colors
  • Fastest performance of any phone
  • Improved camera
  • Best video quality of any phone

The Bad

  • Lacks fast charging
  • Size is a bit extreme and it is a heavy phone
  • Cinematic Mode needs some more polish
  • No USB-C makes life more complicated
Deal $1100 at BestBuy Deal $37 at BestBuy Deal $1099 at Apple
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1100 at T-Mobile Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $100 at Verizon Deal $1100 at Apple $520 at Newegg $850 at eBay $1100 at Target $1280 at TigerDirect

A million iPhone 13 Pro models seems a little low and may be reflecting either supply chain component challenges or simply a lack of anticipation on Apple's part that so many people will go for the $200 more expensive Pro model rather than settle for the iPhone 13 and its aging 60Hz display. 

That, and the street cred one is getting from strutting the extra camera visible on the back. We kid, but the extra 10 million iPhone Pro models order will greatly benefit several component suppliers like LG for the cameras, and Samsung for the LTPO OLED displays.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google pulled the Pixel 6 Pro face unlock feature at the last minute
Google pulled the Pixel 6 Pro face unlock feature at the last minute
Refurbished smartphone sales grew 15% globally in 2021 ; Apple, Samsung were numbers 1 and 2
Refurbished smartphone sales grew 15% globally in 2021 ; Apple, Samsung were numbers 1 and 2
Pixel Watch might be accompanied by a Fit model with thick bezels and high price
Pixel Watch might be accompanied by a Fit model with thick bezels and high price
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
Apple warns developers: apps that are outdated will be removed from the App Store
Apple warns developers: apps that are outdated will be removed from the App Store
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it

Popular stories

'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs
A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color
Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color
It's coming!!! Google files trademark for the name Pixel Watch
It's coming!!! Google files trademark for the name Pixel Watch
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless