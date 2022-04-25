The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max sell like hot cakes, so Apple is making 10 million more
Apple managed to set the iPhone 13 from the Pro models so far apart that its customers are increasingly reaching out for the more expensive models, it seems. The Pro models are the first iPhones with high refresh rate displays, not to mention the extra zoom cameras on the back, after all.
For the second quarter, Apple has reportedly increased the orders for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max by the whopping 10 million units, reports The Elec, which will reflect very favorably to its average iPhone selling price and revenue numbers.
Of the 10 million units order increase, the bulk goes to the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro which went from the paltry million last quarter, to almost 8 million units ordered for the second quarter. The bulky 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max saw a lesser increase in orders - from about 3.5 million to 6.5 million - phones ordered by Apple to suppliers.
A million iPhone 13 Pro models seems a little low and may be reflecting either supply chain component challenges or simply a lack of anticipation on Apple's part that so many people will go for the $200 more expensive Pro model rather than settle for the iPhone 13 and its aging 60Hz display.
That, and the street cred one is getting from strutting the extra camera visible on the back. We kid, but the extra 10 million iPhone Pro models order will greatly benefit several component suppliers like LG for the cameras, and Samsung for the LTPO OLED displays.
