The iPhone 12 and 12 mini price and preorder deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or unlocked

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Oct 13, 2020, 2:51 PM
Apple had a Verizon rep climbing on stage during its "Hi, Speed" iPhone 12 unveiling event, touting a great deal on the handset and its smaller iPhone mini sidekick that presumably start from $699, at least that was the only tag mentioned during the keynote. 

What they failed to mention, however, was the iPhone 12 and 12 mini carrier prices, unlocked, and without a trade-in deal:

  • $699/$749/$849 on Verizon and AT&T, or $729/$779/$879 on T-Mobile and unlocked

What gives, Apple? The iPhone 12 mini is actually $729 when not tied to a Verizon or AT&T carrier network, and ditto for the iPhone 12 that can go all the way up to $979 for the 256GB model, almost as much as the iPhone 12 Pro.


The Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini have the most 5G bands of any phone


That little factoid that Apple touts in the press release may be behind the more expensive iPhone 12 and 12 mini prices. After all, if you buy an iPhone on T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T, it only needs to support their peculiar low-, mod- or high-band mmWave 5G network, but the unlocked iPhone 12 has to support most global 5G frequencies. 

Those extra 5G antennas all around the phone, as well as the modem interference filters don't come cheap, so what are the US carrier prices for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini then?

Apple iPhone 12/mini pricing, deals and availability on Verizon


With its cute mmWave 5G network, Verizon wasn't really a contender in nationwide coverage compared to T-Mobile but it certainly made it up in speed. Now, however, together with the iPhone 12, it announced availability of its 5G Ultra Wideband service in 55 more cities, 43 stadiums and arenas, and seven airports, making its "5G Nationwide service" available to more than 200 million people in 1,800 cities in the US.

In short, Verizon  will be carrying the full suite of 5G iPhone 12s with preorders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro beginning on October 16, availability on October 23. and iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini on November 6, with availability on November 13.

Verizon iPhone 12/mini prices are as follows:

  • iPhone 12 mini starts at $29.16 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment (0% APR, $699.99 retail)
  • iPhone 12 starts at $33.33 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment (0% APR, $799.99 retail)
  • iPhone 12 Pro starts at $41.66 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment (0% APR, $999.99 retail)
  • iPhone 12 Pro max starts at $45.83 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment (0% APR, $1,099.99 retail)

Verizon iPhone 12/mini deals list: 

  • Get an iPhone 12 for as low as free when you switch to Verizon, trade-in select smartphones and sign up for a select Unlimited plan.
  • Existing customers can get an iPhone 12 model for as low as $15 a month on Verizon Device Payment with a select unlimited plan, when you trade in select phones. Existing iPhone 8 or iPhone 8+ customers can save $250 when you trade-in and purchase a new iPhone 12 online on a select Unlimited plan.
  • Apple Music, with over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, the groundbreaking Apple Music radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics, is currently included, at no additional cost, in Get More Unlimited. And for those choosing Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Start Unlimited, you can still get six months of Apple Music free.

Apple iPhone 12/mini T-Mobile preorder promos


Since T-Mobile is not as generous as AT&T or Verizon, it will sell you the iPhone 12 mini at full price, which starts from $729, or in installments:

  • iPhone 12 mini from $30.37 a month, or $729 before trade-in
  • iPhone 12 from $34.54 a month or $829 before trade-in

Still, no more embarrassing retweets like this one for Apple:


AT&T price and preorder deals on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini


As you may have heard already, the much touted iPhone 12 mini $699 starting price is actually with a $30 AT&T or Verizon discount, and requires activation with the carriers. AT&T's offer is to pay these in installments:

  • iPhone 12 mini at $29.12 a month or $699 before trade-in
  • iPhone 12 at $33.29 a month or $799 before trade-in

