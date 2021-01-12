Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
iOS Apple Tablets

Alleged iPad Pro (2021) CAD files hint at mostly unchanged design with marginally thinner bezels

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 12, 2021, 6:29 AM
Alleged iPad Pro (2021) CAD files hint at mostly unchanged design with marginally thinner bezels
The iPad Pro (2020) was introduced last March. Past launch timelines show that, on average, Apple unveils new Pro-branded tablets around 18 months after the previous one, so the next-gen iPad Pro shouldn’t debut until at least October 2021.

But rumor has it that Apple is switching things up with its next model. The iPad Pro (2021) could arrive as soon as this March, and alleged CAD files of the tablets reveal what they’ll look like.

The iPad Pro (2021) looks just like the iPad Pro (2020)


The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro CAD renders, obtained by MySmartPrice and 91Mobiles, corroborate Apple’s plans for minimal design changes on the next-generation iPad Pro lineup.

The square-shaped camera bump continues to be present on the rear and houses the same layout of sensors — The main camera, an ultra-wide shooter, and a LiDAR sensor. Of course, upgrades to the sensors themselves can’t be ruled out.

Turning over the tablets reveals the familiar all-screen design that has been used since the 2018 iPad Pro generation. However, there is a chance the bezels around the display could be marginally thinner.

Despite not being instantly noticeable, MySmartPrice believes the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) model will be a little smaller than its 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) counterpart. This could be down to smaller bezels made possible by the switch to mini-LED tech on the display.

In terms of numbers, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) measures in at 245.7 x 176.6 x 5.9mm, whereas the previous-gen device lands in at 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm. It’s unclear how the 12.9-inch models compare in size.

Expect Face ID and quad-speakers, but Touch ID isn't guaranteed


Sandwiched between the front and rear panels are a quad-speaker system and a magnetic strip on the side that charges the second-gen Apple Pencil. The bottom of both tablets should also house a USB-C port for charging and data transfers.

As for the top, that is home to a power button. It’s unclear if Apple will integrate Touch ID into the button as it did with the iPad Air 4, but there is almost certainly going to be a Face ID system above the display.

Completing the external package are Apple’s magnetic pins on the back for Smart Keyboards. 


Apple iPad Pro (2021) announcement date and features


The 2021 iPad Pro series should make its official debut at a pre-recorded Apple event in March, where it could be accompanied by a second-generation AirPods Pro and possibly a third-generation iPhone SE.

Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro tablets are expected to ship with the upcoming A14X Bionic inside, which should offer a massive performance bump over the existing A12Z Bionic chipset.

As standard, the tablets should ship with Wi-Fi connectivity. But if you’re interested, more expensive 5G models with support for both Sub-6GHz and mmWave networks are expected this time around.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
Video posted by Samsung allegedly gives an early look at the all-screen Galaxy Note 21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
The LG Rollable has been shown off for the first time in a teaser video

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless