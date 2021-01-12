Alleged iPad Pro (2021) CAD files hint at mostly unchanged design with marginally thinner bezels
The iPad Pro (2021) looks just like the iPad Pro (2020)
The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro CAD renders, obtained by MySmartPrice and 91Mobiles, corroborate Apple’s plans for minimal design changes on the next-generation iPad Pro lineup.
Turning over the tablets reveals the familiar all-screen design that has been used since the 2018 iPad Pro generation. However, there is a chance the bezels around the display could be marginally thinner.
Despite not being instantly noticeable, MySmartPrice believes the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) model will be a little smaller than its 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) counterpart. This could be down to smaller bezels made possible by the switch to mini-LED tech on the display.
In terms of numbers, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) measures in at 245.7 x 176.6 x 5.9mm, whereas the previous-gen device lands in at 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm. It’s unclear how the 12.9-inch models compare in size.
Sandwiched between the front and rear panels are a quad-speaker system and a magnetic strip on the side that charges the second-gen Apple Pencil. The bottom of both tablets should also house a USB-C port for charging and data transfers.
As for the top, that is home to a power button. It’s unclear if Apple will integrate Touch ID into the button as it did with the iPad Air 4, but there is almost certainly going to be a Face ID system above the display.
Completing the external package are Apple’s magnetic pins on the back for Smart Keyboards.
Expect Face ID and quad-speakers, but Touch ID isn't guaranteed
Apple iPad Pro (2021) announcement date and features
The 2021 iPad Pro series should make its official debut at a pre-recorded Apple event in March, where it could be accompanied by a second-generation AirPods Pro and possibly a third-generation iPhone SE.
Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro tablets are expected to ship with the upcoming A14X Bionic inside, which should offer a massive performance bump over the existing A12Z Bionic chipset.
As standard, the tablets should ship with Wi-Fi connectivity. But if you’re interested, more expensive 5G models with support for both Sub-6GHz and mmWave networks are expected this time around.