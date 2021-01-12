Alleged iPad Pro (2021) CAD files hint at mostly unchanged design with marginally thinner bezels

The iPad Pro (2021) looks just like the iPad Pro (2020)

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro CAD renders, obtained byand, corroborate Apple’s plans for minimal design changes on the next-generation iPad Pro lineup.The square-shaped camera bump continues to be present on the rear and houses the same layout of sensors — The main camera, an ultra-wide shooter, and a LiDAR sensor. Of course, upgrades to the sensors themselves can’t be ruled out.Turning over the tablets reveals the familiar all-screen design that has been used since the 2018 iPad Pro generation. However, there is a chance the bezels around the display could be marginally thinner.