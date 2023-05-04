Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at a record high $150 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Whether or not you consider the (late) 2022-released 12.9-inch iPad Pro the absolute best tablet in the world right now, it's easy to understand why you'd have this bad boy at the top of your shopping list for Mother's Day, your upcoming summer vacation, or even the next school year.
Equipped with a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor, equally impressive (and extra-large) mini-LED LCD screen, and a fittingly hefty battery for excellent endurance between charges, the sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 is obviously not very affordable.
Normally priced at a whopping $1,099 and up, this beast of a slate is fortunately relatively frequently discounted by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy in various storage configurations with or without cellular connectivity.
The latest presumably limited-time offer doesn't technically make the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) cheaper than ever, but that's only because it slashes 150 bucks off a non-5G-enabled 256GB variant rather than an entry-level 128 gig model relying entirely on Wi-Fi connectivity.
This is however the biggest ever discount offered by Amazon (or anyone else) for this particular configuration, which means you should absolutely hurry and pull the trigger before the e-commerce giant inevitably runs out of silver-only inventory at this unbeatable price.
We're talking about a model of the Apple M2-powered 12.9-inch giant that typically costs no less than $1,199, and if for some reason you insist on purchasing it in a space gray color, you're currently looking at paying just $50 under that MSRP and a massive $100 more than the silver-coated flavor.
Amazon's newest discount also brings the 256GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) at the exact same price as a 128 gig version right now, which further highlights the undeniable appeal of a deal that may not come back very soon after it goes away.
So, yeah, you probably don't want to let it slip through your fingers. Unless, of course, you'd rather buy one of the best Android tablets around or a top Windows option, which are generally more easily found at similar or lower prices.
