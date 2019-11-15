iOS Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's iPad mini 5 is on sale today only at unbeatable prices in all variants

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 15, 2019, 2:14 AM
Choosing the right iPad model to suit your specific needs can feel pretty daunting nowadays, but if you like your tablets compact, everything becomes a lot easier. Apple has only released one iPad mini variant in the last four years, and lo and behold, that's precisely what Woot is selling at fairly substantial discounts for 24 hours well ahead of Black Friday.

Of course, it doesn't have to be Black Friday for this popular Amazon subsidiary to offer great deals on hot new gadgets, and although the iPad mini 5 units on sale today are not technically brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, they're certainly affordable enough to deserve a bit of attention from bargain hunters looking to get an early start on their holiday shopping.


Check out the deals here



If you hurry, you can spend as little as $299.99 on a 64GB Wi-Fi-only configuration in your choice of space gray, silver, or gold colors. Meanwhile, the 256 gig storage variant without LTE support costs $369.99 at the time of this writing in silver and gold paint jobs. An extra 10 bucks will get you a 2019-released iPad mini with cellular connectivity and 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room in a space gray hue only, and finally, an LTE-enabled 256GB model can be yours in exchange for $469.99 in space gray and gold color options.

Because we're dealing with refurbished devices backed by a 90-day warranty here, it's obviously not entirely fair to compare those prices with how much Apple typically charges for their brand-new counterparts including a full 1-year warranty. But it's also hard to justify the purchase of an unused iPad mini 5 with 256GB storage at $549 and $679 in Wi-Fi-only and cellular-capable variants respectively. Meanwhile, an entry-level 64GB configuration costs $399 when bought brand-new from Apple, with the same storage variant setting you back $529 when adding LTE connectivity.

In other words, you're looking at saving anywhere between 100 and 210 bucks at Woot right now compared to how much you'd be paying if you purchased any of these compact bad boys in non-refurbished condition. That sounds like a pretty solid early Black Friday deal to us. 

2 Comments

cogito
Reply

1. cogito

Posts: 70; Member since: Aug 18, 2015

You need to mention that these are refurbished units in the headline.

posted on 7 hours ago

NarutoKage14
Reply

2. NarutoKage14

Posts: 1342; Member since: Aug 31, 2016

A refurbished, used device cannot be compared in price to a new device. Saying you are "saving" money is a lie as that implies you are paying a discounted or sale price.

posted on 39 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

