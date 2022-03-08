 iPad Air 5 may offer M1 chip and more RAM and storage for same price - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apple Tablets

iPad Air 5 may offer M1 chip and more RAM and storage for same price

Anam Hamid
By
0
If you still have an appetite for some more Apple March event leaks, lanzk, who often posts on the South Korean site Naver and has got some leaks right in the past, is back with some information about the iPad Air 5 that Apple will likely announce today alongside the iPhone SE and maybe some new Macs (via MacRumors).

They say they go this information from a US developer and have corroborated a recent leak that says the new slate will be powered by the in-house M1 chip that also powers last year's iPad Pros, and not the A15 Bionic chip that underpins the iPhone 13 series as previously thought.

The M1 chip is nearly 50 percent more powerful than the A15 and an impressive 70 percent faster than the A14 that fuels the current iPad Air model that came out in 2020. The M1 boasts an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, as opposed to A15's 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, and has 8GB of RAM in its lowest configuration.

Thus, it's not surprising that lanzk says that the entry-level iPad Air 5 will come with 8GB of RAM and they add the base model will have 128GB of storage, an improvement over the current model that offers 64GB base storage and 4GB of RAM. 

Despite these improvements, the starting price will still be $599, which could definitely attract a lot of buyers and make this one of the best tablets of 2022

Per earlier reports, the new model will look the same as its predecessor and may also offer the same display resolution. It is expected to get a better front camera with Center Stage support and optional 5G connectivity.

