Upgraded iPad Air 2024 storage is same price as Apple ditches 64GB option

While bumping the base storage tier to the still barely sufficient 128GB, considering that we know have a 13-inch iPad Air that would be more conducive for media consumption, Apple also pegged the 13-incher at the whopping $200 price difference with the 11-incher.





The new 1TB iPad Air (2024) comes at a pretty steep price already, and, if you want to get the fresh 13-inch screen size, the combo will set you back $1299, or nearly the price of two Walmart MacBook Airs with M1 processor that the retail now exclusively carries.





Apple, for that matter, isn't nickel-and-diming the 2024 iPad Air buyers with exclusive features for the 1TB storage tier, like it does with the iPad Pro (2024) models. Those only come with the new anti-reflective nano-texture cover glass in the 1TB and 2TB storage tiers, for the respective eye-watering prices, while the 128GB and 1TB iPad Airs carry the same specs.













