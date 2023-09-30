The budget-friendly iPad 10.2 (2021) is now even more affordable on Amazon
On the hunt for a new iPad? Well, today is your lucky day! Amazon is currently selling the 64GB variant of Apple's 9th Generation iPad for 18% off its price, which means you will save $59 if you grab this awesome tablet through this deal. In case you need more space to house your photos, you can go for the 256GB option instead, which is discounted by 19% and can now be yours for $89 off its price.
The 9th Generation iPad is a budget-friendly tablet and is not exactly a spring chicken with its 2021 year of birth. Therefore, don't expect a stunning performance here. That said, its A13 Bionic chip still packs a punch and should be able to handle day-to-day tasks like streaming videos and browsing the web without much strain.
In addition to its reasonably good performance, the 9th Generation iPad has a 10.2-inch LCD display with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports True Tone technology, which maintains consistent color accuracy by adjusting the white balance based on the surrounding ambient light. This makes the tablet perfect for watching videos and your favorite Apple TV+ series.
Despite being on the budget side, the iPad 10.2 (2021) still delivers good performance, and its nice display makes it a great entertainment device. Also, you get to enjoy the full iPadOS experience without killing your bank account in the process. Furthermore, Amazon is currently letting you grab this awesome tablet for even less. All you need to do is tap one of the deal buttons in this article and purchase an iPad 10.2 (2021) today.
Additionally, the iPad 10.2 (2021) will let you stream videos for up to 11 hours and 40 minutes on a single charge and should be able to get you through the day without the need for a top-up — with regular usage, of course.
