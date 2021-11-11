iOS 15.2 beta 2 brings manual scan for unwanted AirTags to protect you from being tracked

iOS 15.2 beta 2 lets you manually scan for sketchy AirTags around you

Once you start a scan, the app will report if there are any devices in your surroundings that are not owned by you, and which have Apple's tracking tech enabled. Usefully, the app also gives you instructions on how to disable such a device if it is detected in your surroundings. Additionally, the app also gives you the "Help Return Lost Items" option, in case the item has ended up in your accidentally. This feature replaces the previous "Identify Found Item".











Then, in June, Apple went ahead and announced a series of initial measures to address these concerns. Initially, you needed to wait until an AirTag had spent three whole days away from its owner before it started emitting a warning sound. However, with the change mentioned above, this period was shortened to 24 hours.







iOS 15.2 beta version 2 brings a couple of other useful improvements

The second feature iOS 15.2 beta 2 brings is Communication Safety for the iMessage. It is a feature designed to protect children from nude photos sent to them. A warning will appear if children receive or send photos including nudity, and the picture will be blurred. However, the child will still have the option to view the picture.







