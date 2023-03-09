Apple announces new standalone app for those with a "highbrow" taste in music





Apple Music Classic will feature a specialized search engine created specifically for classical music, and Apple says the app will have the highest audio quality available (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless). The tech giant also says that users will be able to listen to their favorite classical music in spatial audio (surround sound) with no ads. And for those just getting introduced to the genre, the app includes "hundreds of Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, and intuitive browsing features."





The app requires an Apple Music subscription (Individual, Student, Family, or Apple One), and the Apple Music Classical app is not available to those with an Apple Music Voice Plan. The app is not available in a few countries such as China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Also, your device must be running iOS 15.4 and later and you must have a connection to the internet.











