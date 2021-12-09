Notification Center

Apple Apps Audio

Apple to launch new classical music app in 2022: opens new UX designer role

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Apple to launch new classical music app in 2022: opens new UX designer role
Earlier this year, in August, Apple announced its purchase of a popular streaming service for classical music called Primephonic. The gears are still turning on this project, as Apple is openly looking to hire a UX designer to aid in the upcoming app.

The one to get the role can choose between London or Amsterdam, where they will be expected to “provide UX expertise and new perspectives specifically for Primephonic." Apple makes it clear the new app is meant to bring something special and unique as an experience, focusing on the “visual, audial, and haptic.”

The offer on Apple’s jobs site gives the impression that Primephonic as a brand will continue to live on inside the tech giant’s app. However, it is worth mentioning that Primephonic itself was taken offline on September 7, 2021. Subsequently, new subscriptions were no longer possible, while old subscribers were given six months of free Apple Music access, including many classical albums with support for Spatial and Lossless Audio.

Neither of the two companies has given enough information to know how exactly the merger will happen. On the other hand, both have expressed mutual appreciation of each other and seem to want to work together on this project.

Right now, if you go to Primephonic’s website you will see a message saying "We are working on an amazing new classical music experience from Apple for early next year."

Apple’s classical music app is said to arrive sometime during 2022, when many other exciting products, such as Apple’s first VR/AR headset are supposed to get launched. The app will supposedly combine the best of both worlds, mixing Apple’s Spatial and Lossless Audio with Primephonic’s specialization in building a dedicated interface for classical music fans.

If you are a UX designer and want to work for Apple on this project, now is your chance to take your shot!

