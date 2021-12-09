Apple to launch new classical music app in 2022: opens new UX designer role

Apple to launch new classical music app in 2022: opens new UX designer role0
The one to get the role can choose between London or Amsterdam, where they will be expected to “provide UX expertise and new perspectives specifically for Primephonic." Apple makes it clear the new app is meant to bring something special and unique as an experience, focusing on the “visual, audial, and haptic.”
Right now, if you go to Primephonic’s website you will see a message saying "We are working on an amazing new classical music experience from Apple for early next year."
Apple’s classical music app is said to arrive sometime during 2022, when many other exciting products, such as Apple’s first VR/AR headset are supposed to get launched. The app will supposedly combine the best of both worlds, mixing Apple’s Spatial and Lossless Audio with Primephonic’s specialization in building a dedicated interface for classical music fans.
If you are a UX designer and want to work for Apple on this project, now is your chance to take your shot!