iOS Apple Apps Music Audio

Apple buys music streaming service, intends to launch a classical music app

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
Apple buys music streaming service, intends to launch a classical music app
Apple has announced its purchase of the classical music streaming service Primephonic, the contents of which will be used to improve the Apple Music experience for fans of the classical genre.

"With the addition of Primephonic, Apple Music subscribers will get a significantly improved classical music experience beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content."


In the "Classical" Apple Music section users are said to soon be receiving the best features of Primephonic, such as better browsing and search by composer or repertoire, enriched classical music metadata within the app, and more.

Primephonic’s co-founder and CEO Thomas Steffens made his own statement, in which he equates this acquisition to bringing classical music to the mainstream and calls it a "tremendous development for the classical music industry".

The Primephonic app and website are of course to be taken down a week from now, on September 7.

Apple's dedicated classical music app is set for launch in 2022


Next year Primephonic will be given new life as an entirely new dedicated classical music app by Apple, likely to be available only on iDevices like the iPhone and iPad. The app is planned to combine Primephonic’s classical user interface with new features and tweaks.

Until then, classical music fans who are already subscribers of Primephonic can currently get six months of Apple Music for free, in addition to a prorated refund, in order to make this transition easier.

And what exactly was Primephonic before this acquisition? Basically a fairly traditional streaming service and app, but with a focus on classical music. On its website right now, there's a statement explaining how difficult it is to reach a global audience of classical listeners as a small, lone company, and why getting bought by Apple will help the Primephonic team achieve the goals it has set out for itself:

"As a classical-only startup, we can not reach the majority of global classical listeners, especially those that listen to many other music genres as well. We therefore concluded that in order to achieve our mission, we need to partner with a leading streaming service that encompasses all music genres and also shares our love for classical music. Today, we are therefore thrilled to share a great step forward in our mission – Primephonic is joining Apple Music!"

