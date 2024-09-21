Apple internally acknowledges iPadOS 18 M4 iPad Pro bricking bug, working on fix
Apple's latest iPadOS 18 update, which rolled out on Monday, has reportedly caused a number of M4 iPad Pros to become unusable, or "bricked." Users have reported that their iPads simply stopped working after installing the update. Some users have even said their iPads turned off during the update process and would not turn back on.
In the meantime, Apple is instructing technicians to attempt a force reset on affected iPads before ordering a replacement unit. Users who haven't updated their M4 iPads are advised to stay on iPadOS 17 for now. Other iPad models don't seem to have been affected, and the update is still available for them.
The iPadOS 18 update brings several new features to the table, aiming to enhance the iPad experience. One notable addition is the revamped Home Screen, now offering customizable icons for a more personalized look. Math Notes and Handwriting with Smart Script cater to students and note-takers, providing intuitive ways to interact with mathematical expressions and handwritten text. Live audio transcription makes conversations and lectures more accessible, while the inclusion of the Calculator app, a first for iPad, adds a basic yet essential tool. Additionally, Game Mode aims to optimize performance for gamers.
Apple has acknowledged the issue and pulled the update for the affected iPad models. In an internal memo, Apple stated that a "small number" of users were impacted by a bug that caused their M4 iPad Pros to stop turning on after updating to iPadOS 18. The company is currently working on a fix, but there's no information on when it will be available.
Some iPad Pro M4 (2024) models are reportedly getting bricked when updating to iPadOS 18. | Image credit — PhoneArena"
The news of this newest software update bricking some devices has been concerning to say the least. It's also a reminder that even major software updates from reputable companies can have unexpected consequences. It's always a good idea to back up your data before installing any major update, and to wait a few days to see if any issues are reported before updating your own device. However, as tech enthusiasts we are always eager to update to the latest and greatest as soon as it becomes available, which is why beta testing is also extremely important and where most of these bugs should be worked out. Hopefully, the fix becomes available fairly soon, so that affected users can get back to using the devices they have purchased.
