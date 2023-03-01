Apple increases trade-in valuations of some iPhone models and other devices
1
If you rely on using a trade-in to keep the purchase price down when buying a new Apple device, we have some good news for you. The company has increased the trade-in values for a few older iPhone models. Apple also hiked the trade-in values of some iPad tablets and Apple Watches. The new trade-in values have been posted on the online Apple Store homepage.
Apple expands the range of the iPad Air which now fetches as much as $320 in a trade
The iPhone models that are now worth more in a trade-in include the iPhone 13 Pro Max which was given a $30 or 5.3% boost leaving the device with a trade-in valuation of up to $600. The previous trade-in value for the phone peaked at $570. The iPhone 13 Pro also got a $30 bump giving it a valuation of up to $500 from its previous value of up to $470. That works out to an increase of 6.4%.
The fifth-generation iPad Air
Own the iPhone 12 Pro Max from 2020? Use it in a trade and you can get up to $420 in value which is $20 (or 5%) higher than the previous trade-in valuation. The iPhone 7 Plus, released in 2016, now can generate as much as $60 in value for a trade-in. This works out to a $10 or 20% increase from the maximum $50 you would have received in a trade previously.
Apple has hiked the trade-in value of the iPad Air tablet by a whopping $90 or 39% from $230 to as much as $320 depending on the condition and age of the slate. On the other end of the spectrum, the plain old ordinary iPad will fetch as much as $165 in a trade. The previous maximum value was $160 so this results in a puny $5 or 3.1% increase.
Other devices that now have a higher trade-in value include:
- Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $165 (up from $160 for a $5 or a 3.1% increase)
- Apple Watch SE: Up to $70 (up from $65 for a $5 or a 7.7% increase)
- Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $80 (up from $75 for a $5 or a 6.7% increase)
- Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $50 (up from $45 for a $5 or an 11.1% increase)
The complete and current list of trade-in values for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models is as follows:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $600
- iPhone 13 Pro Up to $500
- iPhone 13 Up to $400
- iPhone 13 mini Up to $350
- iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $160
- iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $420
- iPhone 12 Pro Up to $330
- iPhone 12 Up to $300
- iPhone 12 mini Up to $250
- iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $100
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $280
- iPhone 11 Pro Up to $230
- iPhone 11 Up to $200
- iPhone XS Max Up to $200
- iPhone XS Up to $160
- iPhone XR Up to $150
- iPhone X Up to $130
- iPhone 8 Plus Up to $100
- iPhone 8 Up to $75
- iPhone 7 Plus Up to $60
- iPhone 7 Up to $40
- iPad Pro Up to $445
- iPad Air Up to $320
- iPad Up to $165
- iPad mini Up to $240
- Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $165
- Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $105
- Apple Watch SE Up to $70
- Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $80
- Apple Watch Series 4 Up to $50
The increase in trade-in values might not amount to big savings, but it is better than having trade-in values reduced. And by the way, if you're gung ho about trading in an Apple device you own but you're not sure which device you want to buy, you can get an Apple gift card worth the amount of your trade-in and use it when you've decided which Apple product you want to buy.
Apple will accept certain Android models as a trade-in toward the purchase of an iPhone or other Apple device
And if you own an older Apple device that doesn't have any trade-in value due to age or condition, the company says that it will recycle the device for free. By the way, did you know that Apple will accept certain Android phones for a trade-in? Here are some of those current values:
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Up to $305
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Up to $255
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Up to $225
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Up to $210
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Up to $165
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ Up to $130
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Up to $115
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ Up to $85
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Up to $65
- Samsung Galaxy S10e Up to $50
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Up to $45
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Up to $30
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Up to $225
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Up to $155
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Up to $60
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Up to $75
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Up to $45
- Google Pixel 6 Pro Up to $130
- Google Pixel 6 Up to $90
- Google Pixel 6a Up to $85
- Google Pixel 5 Up to $85
- Google Pixel 5a Up to $75
- Google Pixel 4 XL Up to $55
- Google Pixel 4 Up to $45
- Google Pixel 4a Up to $45
Things that are NOT allowed: