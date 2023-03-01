Apple increases trade-in valuations of some iPhone models and other devices

If you rely on using a trade-in to keep the purchase price down when buying a new Apple device, we have some good news for you. The company has increased the trade-in values for a few older iPhone models. Apple also hiked the trade-in values of some iPad tablets and Apple Watches. The new trade-in values have been posted on the online Apple Store homepage

Apple expands the range of the iPad Air which now fetches as much as $320 in a trade







The iPhone models that are now worth more in a trade-in include the iPhone 13 Pro Max which was given a $30 or 5.3% boost leaving the device with a trade-in valuation of up to $600. The previous trade-in value for the phone peaked at $570. The iPhone 13 Pro also got a $30 bump giving it a valuation of up to $500 from its previous value of up to $470. That works out to an increase of 6.4%.









Own the iPhone 12 Pro Max from 2020? Use it in a trade and you can get up to $420 in value which is $20 (or 5%) higher than the previous trade-in valuation. The iPhone 7 Plus, released in 2016, now can generate as much as $60 in value for a trade-in. This works out to a $10 or 20% increase from the maximum $50 you would have received in a trade previously.





Apple has hiked the trade-in value of the iPad Air tablet by a whopping $90 or 39% from $230 to as much as $320 depending on the condition and age of the slate. On the other end of the spectrum, the plain old ordinary iPad will fetch as much as $165 in a trade. The previous maximum value was $160 so this results in a puny $5 or 3.1% increase.





Other devices that now have a higher trade-in value include:





Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $165 (up from $160 for a $5 or a 3.1% increase)

Apple Watch SE: Up to $70 (up from $65 for a $5 or a 7.7% increase)

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $80 (up from $75 for a $5 or a 6.7% increase)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $50 (up from $45 for a $5 or an 11.1% increase)





The complete and current list of trade-in values for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models is as follows:





iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $600

iPhone 13 Pro Up to $500

iPhone 13 Up to $400

iPhone 13 mini Up to $350

iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $160

iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $420

iPhone 12 Pro Up to $330

iPhone 12 Up to $300

iPhone 12 mini Up to $250

iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $100

iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $280

iPhone 11 Pro Up to $230

iPhone 11 Up to $200

iPhone XS Max Up to $200

iPhone XS Up to $160

iPhone XR Up to $150

iPhone X Up to $130

iPhone 8 Plus Up to $100

iPhone 8 Up to $75

iPhone 7 Plus Up to $60

iPhone 7 Up to $40





iPad Pro Up to $445

iPad Air Up to $320

iPad Up to $165

iPad mini Up to $240





Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $165

Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $105

Apple Watch SE Up to $70

Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $80

Apple Watch Series 4 Up to $50





The increase in trade-in values might not amount to big savings, but it is better than having trade-in values reduced. And by the way, if you're gung ho about trading in an Apple device you own but you're not sure which device you want to buy, you can get an Apple gift card worth the amount of your trade-in and use it when you've decided which Apple product you want to buy.



Apple will accept certain Android models as a trade-in toward the purchase of an iPhone or other Apple device







And if you own an older Apple device that doesn't have any trade-in value due to age or condition, the company says that it will recycle the device for free. By the way, did you know that Apple will accept certain Android phones for a trade-in? Here are some of those current values:





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Up to $305

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Up to $255

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Up to $225

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Up to $210

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Up to $165

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Up to $130

Samsung Galaxy S20 Up to $115

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Up to $85

Samsung Galaxy S10 Up to $65

Samsung Galaxy S10e Up to $50

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Up to $45

Samsung Galaxy S9 Up to $30

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Up to $225

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Up to $155

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Up to $60

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Up to $75

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Up to $45



