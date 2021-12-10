Notification Center

Apple Camera

The wide-angle camera lawsuit against Apple widens further with the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro

Daniel Petrov
The wide-angle camera lawsuit against Apple widens further with the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro
Apple is currently a defendant in a lawsuit alleging patent infringement over ImmerVision's wide-angle camera patents, and the trial was just annexed to include the iPhone 12 series and this year's iPad Pro, in addition to the iPhone 13 Pro models that were already in there.

ImmerVision filed the extra complaint on Wednesday, December 8, in the federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, arguing that "Apple built lenses for iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13 and 13 Mini smartphones, along with iPad Pro 2021 tablet," all the while it was using ImmerVision’s "confidential, proprietary, trade secret information in violation of a June 2014 agreement between the companies."

The company wants Apple to reimburse it for any profits resulting from the unauthorized use of its proprietary lens technology but also asks for damages for the patent infringement in question, as well as for the breach of the confidentiality regarding its contractual agreement with Apple that has been in place since 2014. 

ImmerVision's "Method for capturing and displaying a variable resolution digital panoramic image" patent dates way back to 2005, but Apple made a big deal out of the wide-angle lens distortion fix it reportedly came up with for the iPhone 12 series and later handsets, as well as, apparently, the iPad Pro 2021.


