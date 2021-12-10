The wide-angle camera lawsuit against Apple widens further with the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro

The wide-angle camera lawsuit against Apple widens further with the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro1
ImmerVision filed the extra complaint on Wednesday, December 8, in the federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, arguing that "Apple built lenses for iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13 and 13 Mini smartphones, along with iPad Pro 2021 tablet," all the while it was using ImmerVision’s "confidential, proprietary, trade secret information in violation of a June 2014 agreement between the companies."
ImmerVision's "Method for capturing and displaying a variable resolution digital panoramic image" patent dates way back to 2005, but Apple made a big deal out of the wide-angle lens distortion fix it reportedly came up with for the iPhone 12 series and later handsets, as well as, apparently, the iPad Pro 2021.