Apple launches new HomePod mini in midnight color
Popularized by Google, smart speakers have become so common that you can find one in almost every household. Apple launched its own smart speaker, the first-generation HomePod, back in 2017, just one year after Google’s Home smart speaker went on sale.

The miniaturized version of the HomePod, the HomePod mini, made its debut on the market four years ago. Initially available in blue, orange and yellow colors, the HomePod mini received two more color options back in 2021: gray and white.

Earlier this week, Apple announced that the space gray version of the HomePod mini will be discontinued and replaced with a midnight color variant. The new version is made with 100 percent recycled mesh fabric.

Currently, HomePod mini offers users access to a catalog of over 100 million songs available via the Apple Music service. The HomePod mini can also be connected to an Apple TV 4K for an elevated entertainment experience.

Apple HomePod mini in midnight | Credits: Apple

Apple’s smart speaker is based on the company’s S5 system, which is also used for the Apple Watch Series 5 and SE. This allows the HomePod mini to recognize up to six people’s voices and personalizing responses to each one.

The smart speaker is compatible with just about every Apple device that runs iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 or later. Starting today, Apple fans who don’t own a HomePod mini yet have one more color choice at their disposal: midnight.

The new HomePod mini in midnight is available to order for $99 from Apple’s online store and the Apple Store app. Additionally, Apple announced that the new color will be available at Apple Store locations in the US, Canada, China, Singapore, and 28 other countries and regions.

Last but not least, the HomePod mini in midnight will also be available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carrier (prices may vary). It’s worth noting that there are no specs differences between HomePod mini in midnight and the other color versions.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

