Apple will now give you more money when you trade in certain iPad and Apple Watch devices

Your older iPad and Apple Watch devices are worth a little more in a trade in according to Apple which posted the new valuations on its "Trade in" website . Increasing the trade-in value of older tablets and timepieces heading into the upcoming holiday shopping season is a good move by Apple since it could spur some device owners to trade in their older iPad or Apple Watch for a newer model.





While the trade-in value is determined by the model and the condition of the device being sent in, the following products have received a hike in valuation:







iPad Pro-up to $580 trade-in value from as much as $510 previously.

iPad Air-up to $325 trade-in value from as much as $315 previously.

iPad-up to $260 trade-in value from as much as $170 previously.

Apple Watch Ultra-up to $425 trade-in value from as much as $380 previously.

Apple Watch Series 7-up to $160 trade-in value from as much as $155 previously.





Apple also increased the trade-in values for certain Android handsets.









While you can trade in a device at an Apple Store or online, if you have a trade and want to lock in a valuation before you're ready to pull the trigger on a purchase, you can use the funds that you receive from Apple from a trade toward the purchase of an Apple Gift Card. You can then use the gift card once you're ready to buy the new device.











Apple calls its Trade-In program a "Win-Win." As the company says, "With Apple Trade-In, you can get a great value for your current device and apply it toward a new one. And you can do it all online or at an Apple Store. If your device isn’t eligible for credit, we’ll recycle it for free. It's good for you and the planet."