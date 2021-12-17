Apple and Google found to have a "vise-like" hold on the smartphone market by UK regulator

Apple and Google found to have a "vise-like" hold on the smartphone market by UK regulator0
Another regulator report sees Google and Apple as anti-competitive
The UK regulator's report is currently non-binding and it doesn't have any legislation propositions so far. However, Britain's antitrust regulator stated it was assessing whether to try to loosen the control that the two tech giants exercise on the smartphone market and smartphone ecosystems.
Currently, Meta is appealing this decision and insisting the deal benefits consumers.
CMA has now published a 445-page report that finds Google and Apple's dominance on the smartphone market and more precisely, the power they exercise over their respective app stores makes it difficult for people to find alternative apps that fit their needs, for example, switching web browsers on their phones. This control is seen as limiting innovation and choice and leading to higher prices.
Additionally, the CMA stated the report could lead to recommendations of what would be useful to do in order to boost competition. However, the agency first needs to get new powers proposed by the British government. The report also details a set of actions that could be considered to address the issues and to make it easier for customers to switch ecosystems without losing functionality or data.
CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli stated: “Apple and Google have developed a vise-like grip over how we use mobile phones, and we’re concerned that it’s causing millions of people across the U.K. to lose out”. The CMA will continue to examine the issue at hand and reportedly plans to publish a final report in the June of next year.
However, an Apple spokeswoman reportedly stated that the company does face intense competition in every segment that they operate, and that Apple will continue to work with the CMA on the aforementioned study. Meanwhile, a Google spokeswoman stated that the Mountain View tech giant is “committed to building thriving, open platforms that empower consumers and help developers succeed.”
Currently, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority is one of the most active antitrust regulator bodies in the world. It has therefore taken a leading role in studying digital markets and in investigating big tech giant companies. Last year, the same antitrust regulator published a 437-page report on online advertising that highlighted the market dominance of Google and Facebook. This report had competition rules proposed, which are in the midst of debate right now in the UK.