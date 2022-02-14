 Apple gives Apple Card users a second chance of disputing transactions - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple

Apple gives Apple Card users a second chance of disputing transactions

Iskra Petrova
By
Apple gives Apple Card users a second chance of disputing transactions
As many of you may probably know, Apple offers an Apple Card service in partnership with Goldman Sachs. However, some users have been complaining about how customer-initiated disputes have been resolved with the bank, and now, 9to5Mac reports that Apple is addressing the issue in a new email to Apple Card customers.

Apple says it has learned that customer-initiated disputes "maybe have not been resolved correctly" by Goldman Sachs


Goldman Sachs is the bank for the Apple Card, which pretty much means it is responsible for most of the finance-related features of the Apple Card. And this includes things like approvals, credit limits, interest rates, and disputes.

In the Apple Wallet app, it is quite easy for customers to initiate a dispute with a merchant over a purchase. Then, Goldman Sachs acts as a middleman and works with the merchant to resolve the issue on behalf of the customer. Then, it should credit the Apple Card balance.

However, there have been instances of Apple Card users complaining that the bank didn't correctly resolve many of these disputes. On top of that, one user even stated they have “’never run into a card where disputes are so difficult.” On the other hand, Apple Card users state that such disputes could take months to be resolved.

And now, Apple seems to be addressing the issue. Cupertino has sent an email to Apple Card customers, addressing the complaints about the disputes. The company says that it has “identified that some customer-initiated disputes may have not been resolved correctly.” It says Apple Card users can now have Goldman Sachs "re-evaluate" prior disputes in reaching out to an Apple Card Specialist by March 9, 2022.

You can reach an Apple Card Specialist via the Apple Wallet app on your iPhone, and have them make Goldman Sachs "re-evaluate" prior disputes. However, keep in mind that this doesn't ensure the outcome of the dispute will change, but it just gives you another shot at explaining what happened and making your case.

