Apple Fitness+ update brings SharePlay to users, service expands to 15 new countries

Apple Fitness+ has been updated with new workouts and brought to 15 new countries about one month ago . Today, Apple announced that its fitness service has gained another important new feature: SharePlay. Additionally, Apple Fitness+ will arrive in 15 new countries on November 3, bringing the total number of countries the service is available in to 21.Although it’s been built entirely around Apple Watch , Apple Fitness+ is now adding a new way to work out or meditate together with people in other locations via SharePlay. The new feature enables iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to have shared experiences with friends and family while on a FaceTime call.If you’re a Fitness+ subscriber, you can now use SharePlay to start a group workout or meditation with up to 32 of your friends and family using FaceTime on an iPhone or iPad . Whichever Fitness+ session you select, it will stream completely in sync for every participant.Apple also revealed that SharePlay works with Apple TV. During group workouts through SharePlay, users will see their metrics and progress toward closing their Activity rings.Last but not least, beginning November 3, Apple Fitness+ will be available in 15 new countries: Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness service will be available in English, with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.