iOS Apple Wireless service Wearables

Apple Fitness+ adds new workouts, expands to 15 more countries

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Apple announced Fitness+ will be available in 15 more countries later this year. Also, later this fall, Fitness+ will add Group Workouts with SharePlay, which will allow users to work out with up to 32 people at the same time. Starting September 27, Apple Fitness+ will introduce guided Meditation and Pilates, a new low-impact, body-conditioning workout type.

Finally, the fitness service built around Apple Watch is introducing a new program called Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season, featuring and designed with two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion skier Ted Ligety, along with Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia. This special program is based on winter sports and is meant to help users build strength, balance, and endurance.

All these new features will be available in the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK at launch, while users in 15 more countries will get them later this year: Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

Of course, Fitness+ will only be available in English in these countries, but the fitness service will feature subtitles in six languages. Fitness+ is available for $10 per month or $80 per year. Customers who purchase an Apple Watch Series 3 or later will receive three months of Fitness+ for free.

