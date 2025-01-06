Apple Fitness+ gets major update with advanced yoga, strength training, and Strava integration
Apple Fitness+ is receiving a major update in early 2025, introducing new features and content to enhance the user experience. The update includes advanced yoga workshops, progressive strength training programs, and integration with the popular fitness app Strava.
Apple Fitness+ has traditionally catered to beginners, but the new yoga workshops aim to challenge experienced users. These workshops focus on specific poses like Dancer and Crow, providing a 10-minute warm-up flow followed by a 10-minute practice session. The goal is to help users master these challenging poses and improve their overall yoga practice.
For those who prefer strength training, Fitness+ is introducing a three-week program called "Three Perfect Weeks of Strength." This program consists of twelve 30-minute workouts, each week focusing on a different aspect of strength training: Progressive Overload, Time Under Tension, and Dynamic Power. The program is designed to be repeatable, allowing users to progress with different weights as they get stronger.
One of the most notable additions to Fitness+ is its integration with Strava. Users can now share their Fitness+ workouts to Strava, which will display the workout type, trainer, and other health metrics. This integration provides a more comprehensive view of their fitness activities and allows them to connect with other users on the Strava platform.
Apple Fitness+ Yoga peak poses. | Image credit — Apple
Apple Fitness+ Artist Spotlight. | Image credit — Apple
Apple Fitness+ Artist Spotlight. | Images credit — Apple
In addition to these major updates, Fitness+ is also adding new content to its existing programs. This includes an introductory Breath Meditation class, pickleball-focused workouts, new Time to Walk audio stories, and workout playlists featuring popular artists like Janet Jackson, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, and Kendrick Lamar.
Apple Fitness+ breath meditation, strength endurance and agility for Pickleball, and "Time to Walk" sessions | Images credit — Apple
This update signals Apple's commitment to expanding and improving the Fitness+ platform, catering to a wider range of fitness levels and interests. The integration with Strava is a particularly smart move, potentially attracting new users from Strava's large community.
I'm excited about the new features and content coming to Apple Fitness+. The yoga workshops and progressive strength training program seem particularly appealing, offering more challenging and structured options for experienced users. The integration with Strava is also a welcome addition. This update definitely has the potential to significantly enhance the Fitness+ experience and attract a broader audience.
