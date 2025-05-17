Which two tech rivals have the most valuable brands right now?

According to Kantar’s BrandZ report for 2025, the Apple name is the most valuable brand on Earth with a valuation of $1.29 trillion. Not only does that make Apple the most valuable brand in the world, but it also represents a 28% year-over-year increase in the valuation of the company's name. For Apple, it became the first company to have a brand valued at more than $1 trillion, and it was also the third consecutive year that the Apple brand was the most valuable.





Google was second with a value of $944.1 billion, up 25% on an annualized basis, followed by Microsoft ($884.8 billion, up 24% year-over-year). Amazon ($866.1 billion) and Nvidia ($509.4 billion) joined Apple in the top five. Thanks to the growing popularity of AI, Nvidia, whose GPU chips are used as an AI accelerator, saw the value of its brand rise 152% on an annualized basis.





Speaking of AI, ChatGPT debuted in 60th place with a brand valuation of $43.5 billion making it the highest ranked newcomer to the list since Nvidia's 2021 first-time appearance. Instagram and TikTok had strong growth in brand valuation this year with annual gains in growth of 101% and 25% respectively. Both were good examples of the continued strong growth and influence of social media firms.





Other strong performances by tech companies included Qualcomm's Snapdragon chip brand, which ranked at number 38 ($65.6 billion), and Chinese manufacturer Huawei's 39th place finish ($64.7 billion) right behind. You might be surprised to find that Samsung , Apple's chief smartphone rival and a major appliance brand even in the States, was only the 78th most valuable brand worth $29.3 billion.





T-Mobile and also given a lower valuation of $90.5 billion. Not far from there you will find The world's largest wireless carrier, China Mobile, was the 62nd most valuable brand in the world with a brand valuation close to $42 billion. T-Mobile, and its majority owner Deutsche Telekom, combined to finish at number 19 in the rankings with a brand valuation of $105.7 billion. Verizon is the largest US wireless carrier, but at number 24 the brand was ranked belowand also given a lower valuation of $90.5 billion. Not far from there you will find AT&T at number 27; the telecom giant's brand is valued at $86.9 billion. Just making it inside the top 100 with a global brand ranked at 97 is Chinese device manufacturer Xiaomi. The brand's name has an estimated value of $21.9 billion.





In case you're wondering how Kantar computes brand valuation, it is a proprietary three-step process. The bottom line figure uses consumer perceptions and financial performance.